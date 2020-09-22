ARRESTS
Jered M. Stanley, 24, Summersville, was arrested and ticketed Thursday on West Fifth Street on charges of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Officer Timothy Gordon.
Stacy M. Truhn, 50, Michigan, was arrested Thursday on East Fifth Street on a charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Officer Timothy Gordon.
TICKETS
Constance Kay Owens, 18, was ticketed Friday on a charge of speeding.
Jerry Skaggs, 49, was ticketed Saturday on charges of failure to register motor vehicle and failure to secure child who is less than 8 in a child restraint or a booster seat.
INCIDENTS
It was reported at 7:05 a.m. Sept. 14 Chief Jamie Perkins took reports of two vehicles on South Jackson Street that were broken into.
It was reported at 9:24 a.m. Sept. 14 Chief Perkins stopped a car for not having valid registration. An Eminence resident was was cited with possession of a controlled substance under 10 grams of marijuana.
A theft was reported at 10:35 a.m. Sept. 14 on East Second Street.
A vehicle break-in was reported at 10:42 p.m. Sept. 14 on East Second Street.
Property damage was reported at 6:21 a.m. Sept 16 on East Fifth Street.
A stolen vehicle was reported at 8:22 a.m. Sept. 16 on Oak Street.
CALLS FOR SERVICE
On Sept. 14, it was reported Chief Perkins responded to East Seventh Street for a report of an animal that was not being fed. Upon arrival, Perkins met with the home owner and he showed the him the dog. The dog had food, water, shelter and appeared to be healthy.
On Thursday, it was reported an officer returned a call from another agency concerning information about a person of interest.
On Friday, it was reported an officer responded to a call about youths climbing a water tower. The officer advised the youths if they did it again they would be ticketed.
On Friday, it was reported an officer responded to an alarm at U.S. Cellular. An employee had forgotten to reset the alarm.
On Friday, it was reported an officer received a report of suspicious activity at Veterans Park. The officer went to the park but did not find anything suspicious.
On Friday, it was reported an officer responded to a report of a vehicle speeding up and down East James Street. The officer was unable to locate the vehicle.
On Friday, it was reported an officer assisted 37th Judicial Children’s Division.
On Saturday, it was reported an officer assisted emergency medical personnel with an unconscious man.
On Saturday, it was reported a person wanted to speak with an officer.
On Saturday, a caller reported hearing a gunshot and said they thought it came from a neighbor’s house.
On Saturday, it was reported a person expressed concern about their mother’s safety and requested a well-being check.
On Saturday, it was reported an officer performed a well-being check on a man passed out in front of a church on South Highway 17.
On Sunday, it was reported an officer returned a call about information concerning a case.
On Sunday, it was reported an officer assisted emergency medical personnel with a medical call.
