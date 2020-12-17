While Lottery tickets make great presents for adults, they are not suitable gifts or stocking stuffers for children.
Remember, the legal age for Lottery play in Missouri is 18 and older,” said May Scheve Reardon, executive director of the Missouri Lottery. “Our message is a simple one: Lottery tickets are fantastic gifts, but only for adults.”
The Lottery’s responsible gifting message is part of a nationwide campaign created by the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) and the International Centre for Youth Gambling Problems and High-Risk Behaviors at McGill University. The national holiday responsible gifting effort raises awareness about the repercussions of gifting Lottery products to minors.
The Missouri Lottery includes minimum age to play messaging on all Lottery products and dispensers at all times and also trains retailers to verify age for Lottery sales. During the holiday season, responsible gifting campaign messaging is also included on the Lottery’s social media channels.
For more information about the NCPG’s annual Lottery Holiday Campaign, please visit www.ncpgambling.org. Additional information about the Lottery’s responsible gaming program can be found at MOLottery.com. Anyone who thinks they have, or know someone with, a gambling problem can access free help at 888-BETSOFF (888-238-7633).
