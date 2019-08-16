ARRESTS
Amanda May Fine, 32, Willow Springs, was arrested at 1:46 a.m. Wednesday on Monks Street on a Willow Springs city charge of failure to appear on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle and released with $105 bail. The West Plains Police Department was the arresting agency.
Christopher Lee Dusenbury, 28, Mtn. View, was arrested at 6:13 a.m. Wednesday on County Road 2010 on charges of failure to appear on charges of third degree assault, special victim, third degree domestic assault, resisting arrest for a felony and charges of second degree domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon. He was released on $15,000 bail. Deputy Chad Johnson.
Rosemary Michelle Adams, 52, West Sixth Street, was arrested at 6:13 a.m. Wednesday on County Road 2010 on charges of failure to appear on charges of passing a bad check and possession of a controlled substance. She is held on $250 bail. Deputy Johnson.
James Michael Brockett, 36, Gleghorn Street, was arrested at 6:13 a.m. Wednesday on County Road 2010 on a bond surrender on a charge of second degree burglary. He is held on $2,500 bail. The South Central Drug Task Force was the arresting agency.
Justin David Austin, 32, West Fourth Street, was arrested at 5:13 p.m. Wednesday at the police department on charges of third degree domestic assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon, exhibiting. He is held on $5,000 bail. Deputy Ryan Boyle
Jesse Lee Parsons, 34, Willow Springs, was arrested at 6:28 p.m. Wednesday in Willow Springs on a 2016 charge of driving while intoxicated, persistent offender. He is held on $20,000 bail. Deputy Logan Wake.
