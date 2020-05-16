Hello Howell County!
Spring has sprung, flowers are blooming and birds are singing. The road crews are starting to get the roads back in shape from all the spring rains, but it keeps raining! With all of the rain, it’s keeping our custodian Dan Kirley in great physical shape with all the grass mowing.
For now, the associate commissioners and I have been busy keeping up with all of our meetings via telephone conferencing. The commission has also been busy with applying for various grants for the Sheriff’s Office and the Juvenile Office.
The Howell County Commission and all Missouri commissioners were notified two weeks ago that the state was passing the funds and decision-making on who receives funds from the coronavirus Relief Fund down to the 114 county commissions. We did not ask for this duty or have the opportunity to deny it. So, now we are developing a process in which the funds are applied for and distributed.
The funds are to help with expenses incurred due to the coronavirus to cover costs that were not accounted for in the 2020 budget. The expense has to have happened from March 1 to Dec. 30 of 2020 due to the coronavirus. We have been issued some guidance on what is an eligible expense and what is not by the State Treasurer’s Office but there is a lot of gray area.
The commission is ultimately responsible for deciding who gets what money. We are not very excited about this. Some will be pleased and some not with our decisions. Howell County was awarded $4,706,525 based on population. That sounds like a lot, but it won’t go far.
The courthouse and the Howell County Office Building still have limited access but there are walkup windows available to do your business. Howell County Recorder Jeff Brasier still receives clients in his office with limited access.
Kelly Waggoner and her staff are busy getting ready for what was the April 7 election but is now rescheduled for June 2 due to the coronavirus. Absentee by mail deadline is Wednesday. However, the voters can vote absentee in office up until 5 p.m. June 1.
To my pleasant surprise, the tax revenue report for May has us still positive. In fact, the half-percent Capital Improvement Sales Tax was up $35,000 or over 20% and the Internet Use Tax was up $38,000 or over 113% from a year ago. I am afraid the worst is yet to come on sales tax revenue.
The work on the courthouse's new jury trial courtroom in the basement is nearing completion. Local resident Duaine Hicks is doing a great job with the woodworking of the courtroom and custodian Don McCracken is remodeling the bathroom. The waterproofing of the courthouse basement was completed recently.
The courts will start up again on Monday, May 18. They have been shut down due to the virus. I’m sure they will be very busy.
The Howell County Courthouse and Howell County Office Building will be closed on Monday, May 25, and will reopen at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 26.
You can still purchase the 2018 Plat books and CDs. They are available at the low price of $35 and maps are available for $40 at the Howell County Clerk’s Office and the Howell County Recorder’s Office during these partial closures.
Howell County is still and will remain a great place to live and raise a family. For now we are feeling the effects of the worldwide pandemic emergency, but not nearly as bad as the more urban areas of the state and the rest of the world.
Come by and see us. The full commission is in session every Monday and Thursday. Stay healthy and be safe. We are all in this together!
