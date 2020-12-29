INCIDENTS
At 9:45 a.m. Dec. 14, officers were dispatched to the area of K Highway and Garner Road regarding a vehicle that fled from deputies and a driver who fled on foot. The driver was seen running toward Worley Drive, taken into custody, and released to the Howell County Sheriff’s Department. Officer Brad Jones.
At 1:03 p.m. Dec. 14, Officer Jones was dispatched to the area of Eighth Street and Kentucky Avenue to investigate a report of a woman who allegedly took items from a nearby business. Jones spoke with the business manager and the suspect, who was issued a ticket and released.
An Enterprise Rent-A-Car employee reported at 2:29 p.m. Dec. 14 a male suspect returned a vehicle to the business that was reported stolen in Wichita, Kan. The suspect has not been located and the incident is under investigation. Officer Jones.
Officer Brent McKemie reported at 3:08 p.m. Dec. 14 he responded to Gleghorn Street regarding a report of found property. The property was placed into evidence for safekeeping.
At 3:35 p.m. Dec. 14, Cpl. Josh Wichowski reported while on patrol he noticed a motorcycle parked on the north side of Ridge Crest hotel. It was discovered the motorcycle had been reported stolen in Howell County and a report was submitted regarding the case.
At 7:29 p.m. Dec. 14, officers were dispatched to South Howell Avenue regarding an alleged burglary and assault. The incident is under investigation. Officer Tatum Whitsell.
At 11 p.m. Dec. 14, a report was taken regarding graffiti on the pavilion at People's Park on Broadway. No suspect has been identified and the case is under investigation. Cpl. Wichowski.
Officer Colter Reid reported at 12:42 a.m. Dec. 15 he responded to Snappy Mart on Porter Wagoner Boulevard to investigate an alarm. It was discovered the door to the business was not properly locked and a customer came inside thinking it was open. No charges.
It was reported at 6:57 a.m. Dec. 15 a man failed to return materials to the West Plains Public Library. The items were listed on a report and the matter was forwarded to city prosecutors. Officer Paul Bradshaw.
Cpl. Ivie Powell reported at 11:40 a.m. Dec. 15 he was dispatched Aid Avenue to speak to a woman who appeared to be suffering from an altered mental status. The woman said she was looking for her husband, who died several years ago. The woman was taken to Ozarks Healthcare for treatment.
A woman reported at 11:56 a.m. Dec. 15 a phone designed for use by the hard-of-hearing was lost or stolen from her sometime since Oct. 15. Officer Jones.
Cpl. Shannon Sisney reported at 12:04 p.m. Dec. 15 he was dispatched to a two-vehicle accident on Porter Wagoner Boulevard. There were no injuries, but one of the drivers had an active warrant from another jurisdiction. The driver was taken to the Howell County Jail to await extradition.
At 5:59 p.m. Dec. 15, a traffic stop was conducted on U.S. 63 and the driver was found to have a suspended license, ticketed and released. Officer Whitsell.
Officer McKemie reported at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 15 he responded to a location on Preacher Roe Boulevard regarding a theft. A suspect was located and ticketed pending formal charges.
At 9:02 p.m. Dec. 15, Officer McKemie reported he responded to Worcester Street regarding a domestic disturbance. It was learned a husband and wife had a verbal dispute and there had been no physical assault. A report was filed for documentation only.
At 11:15 p.m. Dec. 15, officers responded to a home on Terra Street regarding a burglary. It was determined multiple items were stolen and the incident is under investigation. Officer Whitsell.
At 4:32 a.m. Dec. 16, Cpl. Wichowski responded to Lanton Road for a report of a truck in a ditch. Investigation showed the truck was stolen from a nearby business and wrecked, and the driver fled the scene. Charges are pending suspect identification.
A man reported at 12:49 p.m. Dec. 16 he was expecting a package to arrive Dec. 13 at his home on K Highway and it was either lost or stolen. The incident is under investigation. Cpl. Powell.
Officers responded at 2:14 p.m. Dec. 16 to a home on West Leyda Street regarding a report of possible suicide. A woman reported her boyfriend had attempted to hang himself. Investigation showed an altercation had happened between the two but neither wished to pursue charges. The case is considered closed. Cpl. Powell.
A man reported at 5:07 p.m. Dec. 16 he left a chainsaw at a home on Sixth Street and it is missing. The incident is under investigation. Cpl. Sisney.
At 5:14 p.m. Dec. 16, officers were dispatched to Christopher Drive regarding several mailboxes that were damaged by an unknown person. Officer Conner Burnes.
Officers were dispatched at 11:01 p.m. Dec. 16 to McDonald's on Preacher Roe Boulevard to investigate a disturbance involving two men. The case was closed due to an uncooperative victim. Officer Whitsell.
At 1:55 a.m. Dec. 17, officers were dispatched to C7 Wholesale on north U.S. 63 to investigate an alarm. It was determined the business was broken into. Officer Whitsell.
At 2:19 a.m. Dec. 17, officers on patrol discovered someone had attempted to break into the Elks Lodge on north U.S. 63. A perimeter was established and the scene was secured until it was turned over to the Howell County Sheriff's Department. Cpl. Wichowski.
At 5:51 a.m. Dec. 17, officers with Homeland Security Investigations’ Springfield office, the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force and the Springfield Police Department executed a search warrant on a home in Springfield regarding the possible sexual exploitation of children. One suspect was taken into custody and several items capable of storing digital media were seized as evidence. Detective Joe Neuschwander.
A woman reported at 2:27 p.m. Dec. 17 someone stole her wallet out of her vehicle the day before. Cpl. Powell.
Officers responded at 3:56 p.m. Dec. 17 to Hubert Redburn Drive for a disturbance involving an intoxicated man, who was taken into custody for his own protection. During the incident, one of the arresting officers was assaulted and the suspect was ticketed. Cpl. Sisney.
At 5:23 p.m. Dec. 17, a data breach at a local business was reported. Officer Burnes.
