Joseph and Heaven Rosa of Mtn. View are parents of a daughter, Michelle Addalynn, born April 8 at 12:57 p.m. She weighed 8 pounds 5 ounces and was 20 inches long. Her siblings are Patience, 6, Grace, 4, and Katie, 2. Her grandparents are Sandra Pilcher, Dennis JR Morris, and Terry and Audrey Rosa, all of Mtn. View, and Don and Crystal Asher, Caddo Mills, Texas.
David and Hannah Corey are parents of a son, Reed Michael, born April 9 at 2:27 p.m. He weighed 8 pounds 13 ounces and was 21 1/4 inches long. His sibling is Greyson, 5.
Tim and Britney Michel of Cabool are parents of a son, Hudson Mark, born April 13 at 1:02 a.m. He weighed 6 pounds 15 ounces and was 20 inches long. His siblings are Westin, 7, and Macy, 5. His grandparents are Mark and Shelley Surface, West Plains, and Leon and Kathy Michel, Hartshorn.
Steve Melton and Analisha Grimsley of West Plains are parents of a daughter, Avery Nicole Melton, born April 14 at 3:15 a.m. She weighed 7 pounds 12 ounces and was 21 1/2 inches long. Her grandparents are DeWayne and Tammy Grimsley of Thayer and Cathy West of West Plains.
Gage and Sara Busch of Mammoth Spring, Ark., are parents of a daughter, Quinn Marie, born April 14 at 7:22 a.m. She weighed 5 pounds 15 ounces and was 19 inches long. Her sibling is Judson, 6. Grandparents are Rick and Charlene Riley of Thayer and Jeff and Raynea Busch of Mammoth Spring, Ark.
Makenzie Hudson of West Plains is the parent of a son, Jax Andrew, born April 14 at 11:45 a.m. He weighed 7 pounds 13 ounces and was 20 inches long. His sibling is Kinleigh, 2. Grandparents are Keri Evans and Jeremy Hudson of West Plains.
Michael and Sierra Wallace of Raymondville are parents of a son, Michael Anthony Wallace Jr., born April 16 at 4:49 a.m. He weighed 8 pounds 2 ounces and was 19 inches long. His siblings are Destiny, 4, and Rachael, 2. His grandparents are Andy and Erica Franklin of Raymondville and Martin and Susan George of Houston.
