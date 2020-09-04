CALLS FOR SERVICE
It was reported at 1:35 a.m. Aug. 27 an officer assisted a motorist attempting to push a grey minivan out of the way after it stalled in the Snappy Mart parking lot. A Snappy Mart attendee was notified that the vehicle would remain overnight.
It was reported at 2:20 a.m. Aug. 27 an officer received reports from a woman who said she saw suspicious activity outside her apartment and shadows pass in front of her windows. An officer searched the area but could not find anyone or any evidence that anyone had been there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.