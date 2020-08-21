TICKETS
Joshua Scott McGee, Summersville, was ticketed Aug. 10 on a charge of failure to show proof of insurance.
Teresa Patterson, Birch Tree, was ticketed Aug. 11 on charges of operating a motorized bicycle without a license and failure to register motor vehicle.
Shaakir K. Steward, Mtn. View, was ticketed Aug. 11 on a charge of failure to register a vehicle.
Brittany Williams, Willow Springs, was ticketed Aug. 11 on a charge of failure to register a vehicle.
Carmen McCrone, Mtn. View, was ticketed Saturday on charges of failure to show proof of insurance and failure to obey stop sign.
Rushen R. Hester, Mtn. View, was ticketed Saturday on a charge of trespassing.
CALLS FOR SERVICE
On Aug. 10, an officer responded to a scene and assisted emergency medical personnel with a distressed individual.
On Aug. 11, an officer was dispatched to Lazy C’s for a report of people fighting outside. Everyone was gone when the officer arrived.
On Aug. 11, an officer responded to a scene in response to a 911 hang up call. The officer was advised the individual had not purposely called 911 and were not in need of assistance.
On Aug. 12, an officer was dispatched to the apartments on Delp Road for a suspicious vehicle. The officer with the vehicle’s owner, who advised they were visiting someone who lived there.
On Aug. 13, an officer was called to Valley View Apartments regarding complaint forms that were filled out over an incident.
On Aug. 13, an officer responded to James Street for a complaint of a drunk person sitting on the floor of the caller’s apartment. The caller wanted the intoxicated person removed.
On Aug. 13, a person was brought to the police department to make a report of alleged child abuse.
On Aug. 13, there was a report of a car that was not staying in its lane. The officer was unable to locate it.
On Aug. 13, officers made a well-being check. The person was determined to be fine and no further action was needed.
On Aug. 13, a person called wanting to know what the legal age to move out of a parent’s home is.
On Aug. 13, a man called saying his wife and her electric wheelchair were stuck in a doorway. An officer responded to assist the woman.
On Aug. 13, an officer assisted a woman who was not breathing and stayed until an ambulance arrived.
On Aug. 14, a person called asking to file a report. The person wanted legal information.
On Aug. 14, an officer was dispatched to make a well-being check on a man who needed medical attention. The man was transported to hospital by emergency medical services.
On Aug. 14, a caller reported a suspicious person sitting in the park with a sign asking for money. An officer responded and asked the man to leave.
On Saturday, an officer was called to Sharp Street because of reports of a verbal domestic dispute. The officer spoke to both parties and explained the situation.
On Saturday, an officer was called to the city pool for a complaint of a man standing around at the pool. The man had climbed the fence and was inside the pool area.
On Saturday, an officer was called to respond to a single vehicle accident. No one was inside the vehicle and air bags had been deployed. The crash was outside city limits and the highway patrol responded.
On Saturday, an officer was dispatched to the Walmart parking lot because of reports of a dog inside a car. The car could not be found when the officer arrived.
On Saturday, a Summersville woman contacted the police regarding a stolen vehicle.
On Saturday, an officer took photos and a statement in a follow-up to a property damage report.
On Sunday, an officer was dispatched to Ash Street for man trespassing. The person could not be located.
On Sunday, the Howell County Sheriff’s Office contacted the police to advise them of a vehicle from which an occupant had been shooting a gun on County Road 3440. The vehicle was not located.
On Sunday, a person flagged down an officer to report a domestic dispute. The officer could not find the parties involved.
On Sunday, a woman came in to the department to make harassment complaint.
