A Texas County man suffered minor injuries in a crash at 10:50 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 17, 4 miles west of Houston, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Cpl. T. L. Brown with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Steven R. Breedlove, 62, of Bucyrus, was northbound in a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu that failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the road and struck a tree.
The report shows Breedlove was wearing a seat belt.
Breedlove was reportedly taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston. No condition report is available.
Cpl. Brown was assisted by Msgt. D. B. Pound.
