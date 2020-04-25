Kirk Jonathan Langston, 52, Carlisle, Ind., and Rebecca Irene Richardson, 48, West Plains, April 6 in West Plains. Officiated by Larry Beavers.
Anthony Wayne Charles Grogan, 36, Willow Springs, and April Gail Woolsey, 39, Willow Springs, April 10 in Mtn. View. Officiated by Lorrie Bay.
David Lee Allen, 35, West Plains, and Alicia Nicole Stowers, 36, West Plains, April 11 in West Plains. Officiated by Matthew Trail.
Charles Louis Aikens III, 34, West Plains, and Felicia Fay Peterson, 39, West Plains, April 12 in Rover. Officiated by Joshua Leitner.
