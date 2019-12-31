CRIMINAL
Dec. 17
Charlie D. Kennedy, Hartshorn, second degree kidnapping and third degree domestic assault, felonies.
Jerry D. Haddican, Houston, two counts of resisting arrest, felonies, and failure to wear seat belt, infraction.
Lonnie R. Royal, Gainesville, armed criminal action, stealing motor vehicle and third degree domestic assault, felonies.
Dec. 18
Mikel Shook, Houston, third degree domestic assault, felony. Bound over.
James T. Martin, Cabool, second degree domestic assault and tampering with victim in felony prosecution or attempting to, felonies.
Adam J. Fix, Houston, second degree domestic assault, felony.
Dec. 19
Tanner Cole Beasley, Summersville, driving while intoxicated resulting in death of another not a passenger and second degree assault, felonies, and operating motor vehicle in careless of imprudent manner and making false report, misdemeanors.
