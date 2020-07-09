Minor injuries were reported for two Wright County women after a two-vehicle crash at 11:40 a.m. Tuesday on Baker Creek Road, 3 miles north of Mansfield, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Tpr. J.L. Dedmon with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Martha J. Short, 50, of Mansfield, was eastbound in a 2006 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup that struck a westbound 2014 Toyota Prius head-on at or near the center of the road.
The Toyota was driven by Jenna N. Asher, 36, of Mtn. Grove.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts, according to the patrol.
The report shows Short was taken by ambulance to Cox South Medical Center in Springfield and Asher was transported by private vehicle to seek her own treatment.
