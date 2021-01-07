INCIDENTS
A hit-and-run accident was reported at 3:58 p.m. Dec. 23. The victim was reportedly driving northbound on Porter Wagoner Boulevard when a beige car made a left turn onto the street through the turning lane and into the northbound lane, striking the victim's vehicle in the left rear, causing damage to the rear bumper and rim. The driver reported she pulled over and thought the other driver had too, but when she looked up the other vehicle was gone. A report was forwarded to detectives. Officer Kevin White.
A woman reported at 4:06 p.m. Dec. 23 her husband contacted her regarding a matter not allowed under an ex parte order. A probable cause statement was forwarded to county prosecutors. Officer White.
A man reported at 4:47 p.m. Dec. 23 a firearm was stolen from his house on Paula Drive. The incident is under investigation. Officer Tatum Whitsell.
At 6:47 p.m. Dec. 23, officers were dispatched to a burglary on U.S. 160. It was reported someone cut the lock off of a storage unit and stole several items. The case is under investigation. Officer Conner Burnes.
At 7:41 p.m. Dec. 23, officers received a report of an allegedly suicidal woman walking in the area of Oregon Street. It was discovered the woman had been involved in a domestic disturbance, but the victim did not wish to pursue charges. The woman was located by deputies with the Howell County Sheriff's Department and denied being suicidal, so the case was closed. Officer Whitsell.
A woman visited the police department at 2:46 p.m. Dec. 24 and reported a sexual assault that allegedly happened in Bakersfield by an unknown suspect. A report was taken and forwarded to the Ozark County Sheriff's Department. Officer White.
Sgt. Kyle Parrish reported at 9:49 p.m. Dec. 24 he spoke with the occupants of a vehicle parked off of Porter Wagoner Boulevard due to the owner having an active city warrant. The owner of the vehicle was taken into custody.
Officers were dispatched at 12:40 p.m. Dec. 25 to a home on Worcester Street regarding a domestic disturbance. A woman stated her boyfriend had pushed her and a small scratch was seen on the woman's arm. The victim refused to sign a complaint and refused medical treatment. The case is considered closed. Cpl. Ivie Powell.
At 7:28 p.m. Dec. 25, Officer Brent McKemie was dispatched to storage units on west U.S. 160 to investigate a suspicious vehicle. Drug paraphernalia was located and seized. No charges.
Officers were dispatched at 9:04 p.m. Dec. 25 to Lanton Road regarding property damage to a window. The case is under investigation. Officer Burnes.
