ARRESTS
Crissina L. Young, 37, Pomona, was arrested at 3:44 p.m. Sept. 2 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of failure to provide proof of insurance. The Missouri State Highway Patrol was the arresting agency.
Jason Scott York, 41, West Plains, was arrested at 7:06 p.m. Sept. 2 on a charge of violation of an order of protection. Officer Wes Stuart.
Dakota Lee Violett, 23, West Plains, was arrested at 2:08 a.m. Sept. 3 on charge of failure to appear on charges if failure to provide proof of insurance, failure to display a current state license plate and possession of a controlled substance. Officer Paul Bradsdhaw.
Taylor Michael Ray Davis, 21, West Plains, was arrested at 1:12 p.m. Sept. 4 on charges of failure to appear on charges of driving while suspended and improper lighting. The Ozark County Sheriff’s Department was the arresting agency.
Gloria L. Adier, 43, West Plains, was arrested at 8:04 p.m. Sept. 4 on a charge of failure to appear on a parking charge. Officer Justin Brown.
Ian Morgan Hovey, 20, West Plains, was arrested at 8:24 p.m. Sept. 4 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of possession of marijuana. Officer Chris Barrett.
Blake Auston Lox, 23, West Plains, was arrested at 10:04 a.m. Sept. 5 on charges of failure to appear on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended, stealing, failure to display a current state license plate, failure to wear a seat belt and failure to provide proof of insurance. Officer Brad Jones.
Jennifer Lynn Lowth, 35, West Plains, was arrested at 12:19 p.m. Friday on a charge of fourth-degree domestic assault. Officer Jones.
William T.C. Batterton, 42, West Plains, was arrested at 2:19 p.m. Sunday on charges of delivery or manufacture of a controlled substance or counterfeit controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. Officer Conner Burnes.
Walter Dwight Vowell, 25, Doniphan, was arrested at 9:08 p.m. Sunday on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Officer Bradshaw.
TICKETS
Ashley Ledawn Stokes, West Plains, was ticketed at 11:54 p.m. Sept. 2 on Porter Wagoner Boulevard on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle and driving while revoked/suspended. Officer Bradshaw.
Jamie Rose Lee Moyer, West Plains, was ticketd at 12:25 a.m. Sept. 3 on U.S. 63 on a charge of failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Brady Grinnell.
Jessica Nicole Thornsberry, West Plains, was ticketed at 11:19 a.m. Sept. 3 on St. Louis Street on a charge of failure to display a current state license plate. Cpl. Ivie Powell.
Mark J. Stewart, West Plains, was ticketed at 11:36 a.m. Sept. 3 on U.S. 63 on a charge of failure to stop at a stop light. Cpl. Powell.
Joshua David Sheldon, Wyoming, was ticketed at 1:27 a.m. Sept. 4 at Galloway Park on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled or counterfeit controlled substances. Officer Josh Wichowski.
Susan Jane Collins, Mtn. View, was ticketed at 10:25 a.m. Sept. 4 on Garfield Avenue on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle and failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Kyle Ellison.
Madison Lynn Porter, Mtn. View, was ticketed at 12:13 p.m. Sept. 4 on U.S. 63 on a charge of following too closely. Cpl. Powell.
Charlene Bennett, West Plains, was ticketed at 12:13 p.m. Sept. 4 on U.S. 63 on a charge of following too closely. Cpl. Powell.
Haley Jean Wilkins, Summersville, was ticketed at 3:43 p.m. Sept. 4 on U.S. 63 on a charge of failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Burnes.
Joshua Edward Staley, West Plains, was ticketed at 4:46 p.m. Sept. 4 on Grace Avenue on charges of failure to display a current state license plate and failure to signal a turn. Officer Michael Tinsley.
Mercury Cam Miller, West Plains, was ticketed at 7:07 p.m. Sept. 4 on Poplar Street on charges of failure to stop at a stop sign and driving while revoked/suspended. Officer Burnes.
Christy Judith Reid, Peace Valley, was ticketed at 9:22 a.m. Sept. 5 on Thornburgh Street on a charge of failure to stop at a stop sign. Cpl. Powell.
Robert James McKale, Pomona, was ticketed at 11:11 a.m. Sept. 5 at Highway 14 on a charge of speeding. Officer Brown.
Joseph Robert James, West Plains, was ticketed at 12:41 a.m. Friday on Howell Avenue on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Officer Bradshaw.
Kenneth Leo Stubbs, Pomona, was ticketed at 12:53 a.m. Friday on Joe Jones Boulevard on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Officer Chris Barrett.
Leslie Leann Hooper, West Plains, was ticketed at 9:35 p.m. Friday on U.S. 63 on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Cpl. Brandon Stephens.
Shelby L. Baumgardner, West Plains, was ticketed at 10:15 p.m. Friday on BB Highway on a charge of speeding. Cpl. Stephens.
Heath Wayne Fuqua, West Plains, was ticketed at 10:30 p.m. Friday on BB Highway on a charge of speeding. Cpl. Stephens.
Trina Rose Sanders, West Plains, was ticketed at midnight Saturday on Highway 17 on a charge of failure to stop at a stop light. Officer Chris Barrett.
Erma Jean Cross, West Plains, was ticketed at 12:20 a.m. Saturday on Joe Jones Boulevard on a charge of failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Chris Barrett.
Jordan Lyn Jones, West Plains, was ticketed at 4:40 a.m. Saturday on Broadway on charges of stealing, failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle and failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Chris Barrett.
Michael F. White, West Plains, was ticketed at 4:47 a.m. Saturday on Mitchell Road on a charge of lewd and immoral conduct. Officer Stuart.
Kristen Marie Nazarian, West Plains, was ticketed at 1:34 a.m. Sunday on St. Louis Street on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Officer Stuart.
Roy Joseph Kramer, Birch Tree, was ticketed at 1:21 p.m. Sunday on Gibson Avenue on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Officer Tinsley.
Jacky Dean May, West Plains, was ticketed at 3:21 p.m. Sunday on Utah Street on a charge of assault. Officer Stuart.
Colten James Penrod, Springfield, was ticketed at 3:26 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 63 on a charge of following too closely. Officer Tinsley.
Mariah D. McKinney, West Plains, was ticketed at 7:44 p.m. Sunday on St. Louis Street on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Officer Stuart.
INCIDENTS
A woman reported at 10:32 a.m. Sept. 2 a camera bag with photography equipment had been stolen from her vehicle sometime between 10:30 p.m. Aug. 31 and 9 a.m. Sept. 1 while it was parked on Locust Street. The incident remains under investigation. Officer John Murrell.
It was reported at 3:05 p.m. Sept. 2 a delivery vehicle had been struck at a location on Bratten Avenue and the driver had left the scene of the accident. Officer Shannon Sisney.
It was reported at 3:41 p.m. Sept. 2 a vehicle had struck another vehicle at the intersection of CC Highway and U.S. 63, then fled northbound on U.S. 63 without stopping. Officer Sisney.
Officer Stuart reported at 6:17 p.m. Sept. 2 he was dispatched to a home on West Fifth Street in reference to a violation of an order of protection. The suspect walked into the yard of the victim and was placed under arrest pending charges.
It was reported at 6:27 p.m. Sept. 2 a garage door had been damaged sometime the afternoon before at a home on West First Street, possibly in an attempt to gain entry. The incident remains under investigation. Detective Kyle Parrish.
An incident of harassment was reported at 7:46 p.m. Sept. 2 at a location on Washington Avenue. No charges are sought but documentation was requested. Officer Stuart.
It was reported at 10:54 p.m. Sept. 2 a flag pole had been knocked over at Southern Bank on Preacher Roe Boulevard and was heavily damaged. Photographic evidence was collected and the incident remains under investigation. Officer Bradshaw.
At 1:54 a.m. Sept. 3 two individuals were arrested on active warrants at a location on the 600 block of Nevada Street. During the arrest one of the subjects dropped what appeared to be a baggie containing a controlled substance. The incident remains under investigation. Officer Bradshaw.
A wallet found on Joe Jones Boulevard was turned in to the police station at 12:36 p.m. Sept. 3 and returned to the owner Officer Murrell.
A woman reported at 2:13 p.m. Sept. 3 a pistol had been stolen from her truck sometime between July 26 and Aug. 2. The incident remains under investigation. Officer Murrell.
Officer Sisney responded at 2:35 p.m. Sept. 3 to a location on West First Street in reference to a hit and run accident. It was discovered a tow truck operator was at the location to speak to a woman about repossessing the vehicle when she backed into the tow truck with the vehicle, causing $20,000 worth of damage, and left the scene. The driver was identified but hadn’t been located at the time of report.
Officers responded at 4:27 p.m. Sept. 3 to Anne Drive in reference to an out-of-control and suicidal juvenile female who was reportedly attempting to harm herself. No injuries were reported and the girl was transported to Ozarks Medical Center (OMC) for treatment. Officer Chris Barrett.
Officers responded at 5:03 p.m. Sept. 3 to Walmart in reference to an unresponsive male. CPR was performed on the subject who was transported to OMC for treatment. Cpl. Stephens.
