INCIDENTS
At 11:03 a.m. March 10, Officer Paul Bradshaw took a report regarding forgery that happened between Feb. 2 and Feb. 25 at Community First Banking Company. A copy of the forged item was obtained and the matter is under investigation.
A man reported at 11:54 a.m. March 10 he was assaulted the previous day by a woman he knows and a man he didn't know. The incident is under investigation. Officer John Murrell.
At 12:44 p.m. March 10, Officer Murrell responded to R.P. Lumber Company regarding a $20 bill found in the parking lot. It was discovered the currency was counterfeit and it was seized for destruction.
At 1:44 p.m. March 10, officers responded to the area of Captain D's regarding a man who was trespassing and had exposed himself and urinated in a public area. Officer Murrell.
At 3:30 p.m. March 10, an unoccupied vehicle was seen parked off of Old Airport Road for the second day in a row. The vehicle was towed. Cpl. Shannon Sisney.
Officers were dispatched at 4:31 p.m. March 10 to West Broadway regarding a possible child custody court order violation. The incident is under investigation. Officer Conner Burnes.
Sgt. Kyle Parrish reported at 6:56 p.m. March 10 he made a traffic stop on Cherry Street, and suspected controlled substances were located and seized. A driver and passenger were released and charges are pending crime lab test results on the substance.
A man reported at 10:11 a.m. March 11 that overnight, a rear window was broken out of his vehicle while it was parked off of Rhonda Drive. Officer Brad Jones.
Cpl. Ivie Powell reported at 11:24 a.m. March 11 he was dispatched to Southern Hills Shopping Center regarding a man who was trespassing. A citation was issued.
At 11:36 a.m. March 11, officers responded to the area of West Maple Street and Cherry Street to investigate a peace disturbance. After the investigation, a woman was spoken to regarding being illegally parked, and it was discovered she had a Wright County warrant for failure to appear on a traffic charge. She was arrested and taken to the Howell County Jail. Cpl. Powell.
At 12:51 p.m. March 11, as he was being released from the city jail, it was discovered a man had a warrant out of Fulton County and was placed under arrest pending charges for being an out of state fugitive. Cpl. Wes Stuart.
Cpl. Brandon Stephens responded at 1:23 p.m. March 11 to a home on Prospect Street regarding a man found deceased. It was determined the death was from natural causes.
At 1:45 p.m. March 11, a bicycle found off of CC Highway was turned in, and may be claimed at the police department. Officer Murrell.
At 2:20 p.m. March 11, Officer Murrell responded to a home on Jackie Drive regarding a woman taking items out of a storage barn. A boat cover was reported taken from a boat, and no charges are expected at this time.
A man reported at 3:16 p.m. March 11 the 2022 registration tab had been taken off of his license plate. No suspect has been identified and the case is under investigation. Cpl. Stuart.
Officers were dispatched at 3:42 p.m. March 11 to a theft report at Parkway Shopping Center, with several items taken by an unknown suspect. The incident is under investigation. Officer Burnes.
Cpl. Stuart responded at 9:37 p.m. March 11 to West Second Street regarding an alleged assault. A woman who had been injured reported she was assaulted by a male acquaintance and she was taken to Ozarks Healthcare for treatment. A probable cause statement was forwarded to prosecutors.
At 10:15 p.m. March 11 it was reported a driver backed into a Sonic employee, causing minor injuries, then left the scene. The driver later returned to Sonic, and it was determined the driver was unaware they struck the employee. No charges are sought. Cpl. Stuart.
