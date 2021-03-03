The Howell County Commission will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday on the second floor of the county office building, 35 Court Square in West Plains.
Commissioners will review and consider CARES Act contracts, review the February general ledger report, approve accounts payable and recognize guests present.
The commission typically meets each Monday and Thursday. Guests are welcome.
