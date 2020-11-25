A Mansfield man suffered serious injuries in a crash at 4:20 p.m. Friday on Highway 95, 4 miles north of Mtn. Grove, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Cpl. T.L. Brown with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Steven M. Childress, 57, of Mansfield, was southbound in a 2000 Pontiac Montana that failed to negotiate a curve, went off the right side of the road, struck a sign, a fence and a tree. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the patrol.
The report shows Childress was airlifted to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
Minor injuries were reported for two Howell County residents after a crash at 2:45 a.m. Sunday on U.S. 60, 2 miles east of Mtn. View.
Msgt. S.N. Foster reported driver Kayla D. Barnhart, 17, of Peace Valley, and passenger Kelsey J. Brooks, 23, of Mtn. View, were westbound in a 2011 Chevrolet Traverse that ran off the left side of the road, struck a guardrail, returned to the road and struck another guardrail before coming to a stop. Both were wearing seat belts, according to the patrol.
The report shows both were taken by Mercy Ambulance to Mercy St. Francis Hospital in Mtn. View.
