Two from West Plains suffered injuries in a two-vehicle crash at 4:20 p.m. Monday on U.S. 63, 5 miles north of West Plains.
Cpl. M.T. Weakley with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported driver Tyler L. Kenyon, 24, and passenger Lily M. Kent, 18, both of West Plains, were southbound in a 2005 Ford Expedition that ran off the left side of the road and overcorrected, ran off the right side of the road and overcorrected again, then returned to the road, where it struck a southbound 2006 Mazda 6.
After the impact, the Expedition reportedly traveled off the left side of the road and overturned.
The report shows Kenyon suffered serious injuries and minor injuries were reported for Kent; it is unknown if they were wearing seat belts. Both were taken to Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains.
No injuries were reported for the driver of the Mazda, Teresa A. Stiebs, 56, of Willow Springs, who reportedly wore a seat belt.
Cpl. Weakley was assisted on the scene by Tpr. D.A. Huffman and the Howell County Sheriff’s Office.
SEMI TRUCK DRIVER HURT
A Summersville man suffered serious injuries in a semi truck crash at 10:55 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 5, 10 miles south of Lebanon in Laclede County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Cpl. J.A. Ice with Troop I of the patrol, Rolla, reported Job S. Boyle, 31, of Summersville, was southbound in a 2006 Freightliner when he lost control of the vehicle on a curve, skidded off the right side of the road and overturned.
The report shows Boyle was transported by Mercy Ambulance to Cox South Medical Center in Springfield. Boyle was wearing a seat belt, according to the patrol.
DEER IN ROAD
Minor injuries were reported for a Willow Springs woman in a crash at 9 p.m. Monday on Highway 127, 2 miles north of Willow Springs.
Tpr. M.J. Chastain with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported driver Samantha L. Vanhooser, 36, and passenger Melissa S. Corey, 50, both of Willow Springs, were southbound in a 2006 Kia Sorento that struck a deer in the road.
The report shows Corey was taken by Willow Springs Ambulance to OMC. No injuries were reported for Vanhooser. Both women wearing seat belts, according to the report.
