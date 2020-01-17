TICKETS
Felina Cheyenne Adier, West Plains, was ticketed at 11:25 p.m. Dec. 31 on U.S. 63 on a charge of speeding. Cpl. Brandon Stephens.
Joshua Garrett Jacobson, West Plains, was ticketed at 11:35 p.m. Dec. 31 on Bratton Avenue on a charge of failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Justin Brown.
Misty Dawn Dunbar, West Plains, was ticketed at 11:54 p.m. Dec. 31 on Howard Drive on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Cpl. Stephens.
Shelton James Collins, West Plains, was ticketed at 11:55 p.m. Dec. 31 on U.S. 160 on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle and driving while revoked/suspended. Officer Paul Bradshaw.
Martina Marie Gauthier, Birch Tree, was ticketed at 1:45 a.m. Jan. 1 on Wayhaven Drive on a charge of being a minor in possession of intoxicants. Officer Wes Stuart.
Robin Denise York, West Plains, was ticketed at 4:49 p.m. Jan. 1 on Preacher Roe Boulevard on a charge of stealing. Officer Chris Barrett.
Paul Jordan Driskell, West Plains, was ticketed at 8:08 p.m. Jan. 2 on Washington Avenue on a charge of failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Brown.
Josh A. Pliler, West Plains, was ticketed at 2:45 a.m. Jan. 3 on Broadway on a charge of speeding. Cpl. Stephens.
Johnny L. Poyner, Thayer, was ticketed at 5:59 a.m. Jan. 3 on U.S. 63 on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility fro a vehicle. Officer Bradshaw.
Tiffany Lynn Grogan, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 7:38 a.m. Jan. 3 on Sunset Terrace on a charge of failure to drive with care. Officer Shannon Sisney.
Victoria Alexis Collins, West Plains, was ticketed at 4:05 p.m. Jan. 3 on Preacher Roe Boulevard on a charge of failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Stuart.
Kira Marie Artur, Birch Tree, was ticketed at 12:05 a.m. Jan. 4 on Concord Street on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Officer Bradshaw.
Austin Leath Velarde, Pomona, was ticketed at 8:56 p.m. Jan. 4 on Minnesota Avenue on a charge of driving while revoked/suspended. Officer Tatum Whitsell.
Blake Nicholas Reid, Peace Valley, was ticketed at 2:27 a.m. Jan. 5 on Quarry Road on a charge of improper lighting. Cpl. Stephens.
Jeromy L. Howard, Eminence, was ticketed at 11:44 p.m. Jan. 5 at Ozarks Medical Center on a charge of assault. Officer Bradshaw.
Carmen Beth Mitchell, West Plains, was ticketed at 11:50 p.m. Jan. 5 on Garner Drive on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Cpl. Stephens.
INCIDENTS
At 9:10 a.m. Dec. 30 the Howell County Sheriff’s Department requested a digital forensics exam be done on a cellular device as part of an ongoing investigation in their jurisdiction. Information was extracted from the device and a copy of the forensic report was provided to the Howell County Sheriff’s Department. Detective Joe Neuschwander.
At 5:01 p.m. Dec. 30 officers were dispatched to a business on Porter Wagoner Boulevard in reference to property damage to a window on the building. The incident remains under investigation. Officer Chris Barrett.
Officers were dispatched at 5:25 p.m. Dec. 30 to a business on Olden Street in reference to an assault. Charges are pending. Officer Whitsell.
At 5:34 p.m. Dec. 30 officers were dispatched to a business at the Parkway Shopping Center in reference to an incident of shoplifting that had happened the day before. The case remains under investigation. Officer Whitsell.
At 7:30 p.m. Dec. 30 officers were dispatched to a home on Porter Wagoner Boulevard in reference to a robbery that happened earlier that day. The incident remains under investigation. Officer Whitsell.
At 8:06 p.m. Dec. 30 officers were dispatched to a home on Utah Street to investigate an unrelated incident and while on scene a man made suicidal and homicidal statements and was transported to OMC for treatment. Officer Whitsell.
Officer Stuart reported at 2:07 a.m. Dec. 31 he was checking Ajax Storage on St. Louis Street when he saw a storage unit that appeared to have been burglarized. The case has been forwarded to detectives for further investigation.
At 3:03 a.m. Dec. 31 officers were dispatched to a home on Crestwood Circle in reference to the theft of an electronic tablet. A suspect was identified but not located. The incident remains under investigation. Officer Wichowski.
A man reported at 7:09 a.m. Dec. 31 someone had taken $600 to $700 in quarters from his home on Ridgewood Place sometime between Dec. 27 and 30. Officer Sean Barrett.
It was reported at 8:21 a.m. Dec. 31 an item was found on Broadway. It may be claimed at the police department. Detective Bryan Brauer.
A woman reported at 9:14 a.m. Dec. 31 her juvenile daughter had been communicating with a man from Tennessee, and the man had traveled to West Plains to have sex with her daughter sometime during the month of December. The incident has been reported to the Missouri Child Abuse hotline and remains under investigation. Detective Neuschwander.
It was reported at 1:47 p.m. Dec. 31 the Missouri Children’s Division had received a report from the Child Abuse Hotline that children living in a home on Jefferson Avenue were being sexually abused and not given enough to eat. The matter remains under investigation. Officer Powell.
A woman reported at 2:34 p.m. Dec. 31 she left her wallet at Murphy’s Oil on Preacher Roe Boulevard and when she returned the wallet was gone. Officer Brad Jones.
At 10:22 a.m. Jan. 1 it was reported a male juvenile had visible injuries that were consistent with physical abuse. A report will be forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Powell.
It was reported at 10:31 a.m. Jan. 1 a man had allegedly had money and a debit card stolen from his wallet by his girlfriend and another woman. Charges are pending. Officer John Murrell.
At 2:03 p.m. Jan. 1 officers responded to a home on County Road 4000 in reference to a domestic disturbance. It was discovered a man and woman had been involved in an altercation and the woman had assaulted the man. The case has been forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Murrell.
At 6:18 p.m. Jan. 1 a woman reported she had not had contact with her brother since Dec. 30. A report was taken and the man’s information has been entered into law enforcement databases as a missing person. Officer Trent Kinder.
It was reported at 8:43 a.m. Jan. 2 there was an investigation of possible child abuse at a home on Newton Street. After investigation, the injuries were believed to have been caused while the child was playing. The case has been closed and no charges are being sought. Detective Brandon Romans.
A man reported at 12:35 p.m. Jan. 2 property had been taken from him by someone he knows. The case remains under investigation. Officer Jones.
A woman reported at 12:42 p.m. Jan. 2 someone had taken her change from the self checkout at Walmart. Officer Amanda Ohlau.
A woman reported at 6:47 p.m. Jan. 3 someone entered her home on North Utah Street and stole her television. The case remains under investigation. Officer Conner Burnes.
A man reported at 7:28 p.m. Jan. 3 his debit card, credit card and driver’s license had been lost or stolen. Officer Ohlau.
Detective Parrish reported at 8:17 p.m. Jan. 3 he was dispatched to a home on Cherry Street in reference to an out-of-control juvenile. It was determined the girl assaulted her father and charges have been forwarded to juvenile court.
At 2:48 p.m. Jan. 4 officers responded to a home on Paula Drive in reference to a suicidal woman. She was transported to OMC for treatment. Detective Kyle Parrish.
Officer Stuart reported at 7:51 p.m. Jan. 4 he was dispatched to a location on Hubert Redburn Drive in reference to an alleged assault with a firearm. A man reportedly broke a window and entered a room, striking the victim in the head with a semi-automatic firearm. The suspect reportedly fled after a struggle with the alleged victim. Charges have been forwarded to prosecutors.
It was reported at 4:03 a.m. Jan. 5 property had been stolen from a vehicle while it was parked at Taco Bell. The case remains under investigation. Officer Josh Wichowski.
At 5:34 a.m. Jan. 5 officers responded to a report of a domestic assault at a home on Chippewa Street. A man was arrested pending charges. Officer Bradshaw.
A woman reported at 8:18 a.m. Jan. 5 her cell phone had been stolen from her home. Officer Brown.
Officers were dispatched at 9:41 a.m. Jan. 5 to a location on North Utah Street in reference to a found bicycle. The bicycle may be claimed at the police department. Officer Burnes.
At 11:31 a.m. Jan. 5 officers were dispatched to a location on Hubert Redburn Drive. A domestic assault between a man and woman was investigated, with both of the parties reportedly suffering minor injuries. Neither sought medical treatment and the case has been forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Burnes.
A man reported at 3:59 p.m. Jan. 5 he had items stolen from his home by a person he knows. The case remains under investigation. Officer Sisney.
At 4:22 p.m. Jan. 5 officers were dispatched to a home on Monks Street in reference to an intoxicated woman in an altered mental state. The woman was transported to OMC for treatment. Officer Whitsell.
At 11:44 p.m. Jan. 5 officers investigated a reported assault that happened at the OMC emergency room. The suspect and alleged victim were interviewed and a ticket was issued. Officer Bradshaw.
