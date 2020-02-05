Health inspection results for West Plains and Howell County businesses are provided by the Howell County Health Department. Details in the report include inspector comments, based on findings.
Violations are broken into two categories, critical and noncritical.
A critical violation is defined as an issue that could be directly related to making someone sick. A noncritical violation does not have a direct relation to foodborne illness.
Major points assessed in each inspection:
-Potentially hazardous foods need to be held hot at 140 degrees or above -Potentially hazardous foods need to be held cold at 41 degrees or below. -Sanitation can be accomplished using either chlorine-based sanitizer, (with a solution of 50 to 100 parts per million) or quaternary ammonia solutions labeled with a solution of 220 ppm.
JANUARY INSPECTIONS
Big Lots, 1362 Southern Hills, West Plains. No violations observed.
Boys & Girls Club of the Greater West Plains Area, 613 W. First St., West Plains. No violations observed.
Captain D’s, 1402 Preacher Roe Blvd., West Plains. No violations observed.
Casey’s General Store, 211 W. Main St., Willow Springs. Critical: 0 Noncritical: 1 Observed vegetable and meat prep table coolers at 50 degrees at time of inspection — maintain cold holding at 41 degrees or lower, monitor to ensure compliance — instructed to correct by Jan. 12.
Chen’s Garden, 1705 Gibson Ave., West Plains. Critical: 0 Noncritical: 2 Observed no paper towels at prep hand sink dispenser — corrected onsite; observed foods stored in walk-in cooler and prep coolers covered with cloth towels — only use nonabsorbent material with food and food contact surfaces — corrected onsite.
