ARREST
Christopher Paul Lawrence, 45, West Plains, was arrested at 4:17 a.m. Nov. 17 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, stealing and first-degree burglary. Officer Josh Wichowski.
TICKETS
Jeremy Wayne George, Pomona, was ticketed at 12:20 a.m. Nov. 11 on U.S. 63 on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle, failure to display a current state license plate and driving while revoked/suspended. Officer Paul Bradshaw.
Jesse Ray Ward, West Plains, was ticketed at 1:02 a.m. Nov. 11 on Abe Taylor on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Officer Wichowski.
Austin James Reed, West Plains, was ticketed at 10:02 a.m. Nov. 11 on Preacher Roe Boulevard on a charge of stealing. Officer John Murrell.
Mason G. Vandervert, Mtn. View, was ticketed at noon Nov. 11 on U.S. 160 on a charge of speeding. Officer Brady Grinnell.
John Allen Matejek, West Plains, was ticketed at 12:22 p.m. Nov. 11 on U.S. 160 on a charge of speeding. Officer Grinnell.
Angela S. Gourley, West Plains, was ticketed at 12:29 p.m. Nov. 11 on Missouri Avenue on a charge of failure to stop at a stop sign. Officer Brad Jones.
Davyd Iliuts, West Plains, was ticketed at 12:06 a.m. Nov. 12 on Broadway on charges of speeding, failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle and failure to display a current state license plate. Cpl. Brandon Stephens.
Desaray Renee Collins, West Plains, was ticketed at 5 a.m. Nov. 12 on County Road 6070 on a charge of possession of controlled or counterfeit controlled substances. Officer Nate Bean.
Ray Lewis Smith, West Plains, was ticketed at 2:56 p.m. Nov. 12 on Porter Wagoner Boulevard on a charge of assault. Officer Shannon Sisney.
Kelly Lyn Ennis, West Plains, was ticketed at 9:40 a.m. Nov. 13 on Missouri Avenue on a charge of failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Grinnell.
Benjamin Alexander Dionne, West Plains, was ticketed at 10:34 a.m. Nov. 13 on U.S. 160 on a charge of speeding. Officer Jones.
Tanner Scott Hoover, West Plains, was ticketed at 3:55 p.m. Nov. 13 on Porter Wagoner Boulevard on a charge of speeding. Officer Ivie Powell.
Zachary Glen Davis, West Plains, was ticketed at 9:12 a.m. Nov. 14 on Porter Wagoner Boulevard on a charge of speeding. Officer Powell.
Stephen William Echavarry, West Plains, was ticketed at 9:57 a.m. Nov. 14 on Porter Wagoner Boulevard on charges of driving while revoked/suspended and failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Powell.
William Joseph Curtright, Tecumseh, was ticketed at 10:44 a.m. Nov. 14 on Broadway on a charge of failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Powell.
Gabreal Michael Cotter, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 7:43 a.m. Nov. 15 on St. Louis Street on a charge of carelessly emerging from an alley or driveway. Officer Powell.
Justin Dewayne Busbey, Peace Valley, was ticketed at 9:01 a.m. Nov. 15 on Broadway on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle and failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Powell.
Baili Charise Carter, West Plains, was ticketed at 9:07 a.m. Nov. 15 on Broadway on a charge of following too closely. Officer Powell.
Christopher Lee Callahan, West Plains, was ticketed at 5:54 p.m. Nov. 16 on Hill Street on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle, failure to display a current state license plate and driving while revoked/suspended. Officer Conner Burnes.
Justin Christopher Pliler, West Plains, was ticketed at 9:37 p.m. Nov. 16 on Main Street on charges of driving while revoked/suspended and failure to signal. Officer Bradshaw.
Marilyn Inez Heady, Mtn. View, was ticketed at 2:20 p.m. Nov. 17 on Porter Wagoner Boulevard on a charge of speeding. Officer Grinnell.
Joshua Paul Reed, Hardy, Ark., was ticketed at 3:59 p.m. Nov. 17 on Preacher Roe Boulevard on a charge of stealing. Officer Wes Stuart.
Desiree Denine Raeuber, Kansas City, was ticketed at 1:40 a.m. Nov. 18 on Preacher Roe Boulevard on charges of driving while revoked/suspended and improper lighting. Officer Bradshaw.
Jennifer Courtney Shannon, West Plains, was ticketed at 8:17 a.m. Nov. 18 on Ramseur Road on a charge of following too closely. Officer Jones.
Shelby Dawn Walker, Cabool, was ticketed at 8:20 a.m. Nov. 18 on Porter Wagoner Boulevard on a charge of speeding. Officer Powell.
Misty D. McCrackin, West Plains, was ticketed at 8:27 a.m. Nov. 18 on Porter Wagoner Boulevard on a charge of failure to stop at a stop light. Officer Powell.
Melissa D. Kilkenny, West Plains, was ticketed at 11:29 a.m. Nov. 18 on Joe Jones Boulevard on a charge of speeding. Office Grinnell.
INCIDENTS
At 1:30 p.m. Nov. 11 an employee of Super 8 Motel reported several items had been stolen from the business. Charges are pending. Officer Jones.
A woman reported at 2:53 p.m. Nov. 11 a person she has an active order of protection against had contacted her. The case has been forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Sisney.
It was reported at 12:57 a.m. Nov. 12 that medication had been stolen from a location on St. Louis Street. An investigation was initiated at the scene and the case was forwarded to detectives. Officer Bean.
At 6:05 a.m. Nov. 12 officers reported the driver of a green GMC Yukon fled at a high rate of speed on Garner Street before turning north on County Road 6070. The incident remains under investigation and charges are pending the positive identification of the driver. Officer Wichowski.
