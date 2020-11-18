ARRESTS
Terrell Monte Crawford, 29, was arrested Nov. 3 for failure to appear and released on $1,000 bail. Officer Brent McKemie.
Kayla Marie Barnett, 23, was arrested Nov. 6 for failure to appear and was released on $390 bail. Officer Whitley Clark.
Wendell E. Harris, 36, was arrested Nov. 7 for failure to appear and is held on $900 bail.
INCIDENTS
Officers responded at 11:07 a.m. Nov. 2 to Worley Drive regarding a woman who stumbled to the ground and was unable to get up. It was determined she had attempted to overdose and was taken to Ozarks Healthcare, formerly known as Ozarks Medical Center, for treatment. Cpl. Ivie Powell.
At 2:07 p.m. Nov. 2, a man brought a set of keys to the police department that were found on Wayhaven Drive. The keys were placed into evidence and may be claimed at the police department. Officer John Murrell.
Cpl. Wes Stuart reported at 6:12 p.m. Nov. 2 he responded to Ozarks Healthcare regarding an animal bite. It was learned the victim was bitten by a monkey while at a friend's house in Mammoth Spring, Ark. Fulton County officials were made aware of the incident.
A traffic stop was conducted at 7:21 p.m. Nov. 2 on Porter Wagoner Boulevard. The driver was found to have a suspended license and further investigation led to the discovery of drug paraphernalia. Citations were issued. Officer McKemie.
At 1:45 a.m. Nov. 3, a traffic stop was conducted on Jackson Street and the driver fled on foot. The suspect was later located and arrested on an active warrant, and was transported to the Howell County Jail. Cpl. Brandon Stephens.
At 3:46 a.m. Nov. 3, a traffic stop was conducted on Porter Wagoner Boulevard. Suspected controlled substances and an illegal firearm were reportedly found in the vehicle and charges were forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Colter Reid.
At 8:19 a.m. Nov. 3, a set of keys was found at the Georgia White Walking Park. They will be placed in evidence and may be claimed at the police department. Officer Murrell.
At 8:36 a.m. Nov. 3, Officer Brad Jones reported he was dispatched to Ozarks Healthcare to investigate a report of a terroristic threat. Between 7:53 and 8:35 a.m. a man called the hospital and another office associated with it and made threats to blow up the building and harm employees. The man was not located, but charges were forwarded to prosecutors.
A woman reported at 1:28 p.m. Nov. 3 she was punched in the arm by a man she knows. The alleged victim had redness on her arm, but refused medical treatment and declined to file a complaint. No charges expected. Officer Jones.
Officer McKemie reported at 3:55 p.m. Nov. 3 he responded to a home on Pierce Street regarding a domestic assault between two people who live together. It was discovered the assault happened on Woodland Avenue when a woman grabbed a man by the collar.
At 4:20 p.m. Nov. 3, officers assisted medical personnel with CPR in progress at a home on Second Street. The victim was unable to be resuscitated and declared dead at the scene by emergency medical personnel. There were no suspicious circumstances and no further investigation is expected. Officer Jones.
At 4:30 p.m. Nov. 3, Officer McKemie responded to a home on Kay Drive regarding a court order violation, in which a man was at the home in violation of an order that he has no contact with the victim. Charges are pending.
Officers were dispatched at 5:55 p.m. Nov. 3 to Porter Wagoner Boulevard regarding a private property accident with one vehicle leaving the scene. The incident is under investigation. Officer Bradshaw.
At 4:03 a.m. Nov. 4, officers responded to a verbal altercation at a home on Woods Street. No evidence of a physical altercation was alleged or observed and a report was completed for documentation purposes. Cpl. Josh Wichowski.
At 10:49 a.m. Nov. 4, the Douglas County Sheriff's Department requested the assistance of the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force concerning a sexual assault investigation within its jurisdiction. The investigation is ongoing. Detective Joe Neuschwander.
At 10:51 a.m. Nov. 4, the cyber crimes task force initiated an investigation concerning the possible sexual exploitation of children after observing an IP address sharing images of suspected child pornography on a peer-to-peer network. The suspect's observed activity was traced to the Howell County area. Detective Neuschwander.
At 12:23 p.m. Nov. 4 Cpl. Powell responded to West Broadway regarding a report of alleged theft by an employee, who reportedly stole items under false pretenses. The incident is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.