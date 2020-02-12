A Mtn. Grove man suffered serious injuries in a crash at 1:40 p.m. Saturday on N Highway, 5 miles west of Mtn. Grove in Wright County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Tpr. Z. B. Tate with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Jason T. Hutchison, 33, was driving east in a 2004 Ford Expedition that failed to negotiate a curve, ran off the road, overturned and struck a tree.
The report shows Hutchison was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was transported by Air Evac to Cox South Medical Center in Springfield.
No condition report is available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.