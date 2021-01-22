Minor injuries were reported for two West Plains residents in a two-vehicle crash at 1:35 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 63, 5 miles north of West Plains, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Tpr. A.K. Falterman with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Donald S. Benson, 76, was northbound in a 2010 Chevrolet Traverse that rear-ended a 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe as it slowed to turn. The occupants of the Tahoe were driver Jared B. Thompson, 36, and passenger Ravonda K. Thompson, 61, both of West Plains.
All three were wearing seat belts, according to the patrol.
The report shows Ravonda Thompson and Benson were both taken by ambulance to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains. No injuries were reported for Jared Thompson.
