In the month of September, Howell County 911 received 2,513 calls for service, 62% of which were made from cell phones. Of the total number of calls, 2,080 were made to emergency service agencies.
Law enforcement calls totaled 1,093: Mtn. View Police received 349; West Plains Police, 304; Willow Springs Police, 217; Howell County Sheriff, 129; and Missouri State Highway Patrol, 94.
Medical calls numbered 776 and were made to South Howell County Ambulance, 611; Willow Springs, 100; and Mtn. View, 65.
Two-hundred-eleven calls were made to fire, rescue and first responders: 56 each were made to Howell Rural and West Plains; 29 to Mtn. View; 18 to Willow Springs; 15 to Pomona; eight to Caulfield; six each to Eleven Point, Moody and Peace Valley-White Church; five to Pumpkin Center; four to Pottersville; and two to Brandsville. Bakersfield, Lanton and Rover did not receive any calls.
