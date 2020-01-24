ARRESTS
James Cody Dickman, 28, Willow Springs, was arrested at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 13 at his home on charges of failure to appear on charges of unlawful use of a weapon by exhibiting and probation violation on a conviction of possession of a controlled substance. He is held on $11,000 bail. Deputy Logan Wake.
Michael Roland Doughty, 33, Willow Springs, was arrested at 5 p.m. Jan. 13 in Willow Springs on charges of failure to appear on Willow Springs charges, held on $3,050.50 bail and released on his own recognizance. Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Aaron Keith Dunn, 41, Caulfield, was arrested at 1:13 a.m. Jan. 14 on County Road 4450 on charges of probation violation on a conviction of distribution of a controlled substance and an Oregon County charge of probation violation on a conviction of possession of controlled substance. He is held without bail. Deputy Darren Spangler.
Destry Don Shed, 31, Columbus Street, was arrested at 2:20 a.m. Jan. 14 on Sixth Street in West Plains on charges of failure to appear on charges of possession of a controlled substance. He was held on $3,000 bail and released on his own recognizance. West Plains Police Department.
Barbra Lynnette Newton, 41, Olden Street, was arrested at 3 a.m. Jan. 14 on St. Louis Street on a Douglas County charge of probation violation on a conviction of possession of a controlled substance and an Ozark County charge. She was held without bail and released to Douglas County. West Plains Police Department.
Jennifer Gail Winters, 44, Caulfield, was arrested at 3:34 p.m. Jan. 14 at the probation office on an Ozark County charge of probation violation on a conviction of possession of a controlled substance. She was held without bail and transferred to Ozark County. Deputy Chad Johnson.
Christopher Glen Waldorf, 33, Springfield, was arrested at 2:20 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Greene County Jail on charges of first-degree burglary, third-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was released on $10,000 bail. Deputy H.D. Reid.
Tammy Lynn Lairson, 48, Caulfield, was arrested at 1:25 a.m. Jan. 15 on U.S. 160 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of second-degree property damage. She is held on $1,000 bail. Deputy Seth Smith.
Lavonne Dee Lawrence, 50, Birch Tree, was arrested at 10:18 a.m. Jan. 15 at the sheriff’s department on charges of failure to appear on charges of driving while intoxicated and driving while revoked/suspended and released on $2,000 bail. Jailer Corey Clark.
Sadious E. Lewis, 23, West Memphis, Ark., was arrested at 4:03 p.m. Jan. 15 at the sheriff’s department on charges of first-degree tampering and resisting or interfering with an arrest. He is held on $15,000 bail. Jailer Blaise Dudding.
Joshua David George, 34, Pomona, was arrested at 5:42 p.m. Jan. 15 at the police department on a charge of third-degree domestic assault and released on $1,000 bail. Deputy Johnson.
Austin Leath Velarde, 24, Pomona, was arrested at 1:20 a.m. Jan. 16 at the police department on Greene County charges of failure to appear on charges of possession of a controlled substance and driving while intoxicated. He was held without bail and transferred to Greene County. Deputy Nicholas Bruno.
Richard Wayne Rudd, 50, Dora, was arrested at 10 a.m. Jan. 16 at the probation office on a Cole County charge of failure to appear on a charge of passing a bad check. He is held on $200 bail. West Plains Police Department.
Gary James Ballew, 48, Mtn. View, was arrested at 4:34 p.m. Jan. 16 in Mtn. View on a charge of probation violation on a conviction of second-degree burglary and charges of failure to appear. He is held on $6,600 bail. Mtn. View Police Department.
Brandon Levi Collins, 29, Ridge Crest Motel, was arrested at 5 p.m. Jan. 16 at the probation office on a charge of probation violation on a conviction of possession of a controlled substance. He is held without bail. Deputy James Hatten.
Kimberly Ann Bockman, 54, Mtn. View, was arrested at 7:40 p.m. Jan. 17 at the sheriff’s department on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of driving while intoxicated and released on $1,500 bail. Deputy Devon Mendenhall.
Corione Isaiah Harris, 20, Marrero, La., was arrested at 7:05 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 63 at Broadway on charges of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon by possessing a firearm and a controlled substance and released on $7,500 bail. Deputy Bruno.
