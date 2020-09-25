INCIDENTS
A woman reported at 5:42 p.m. Sept. 12 a man damaged her phone and identification on purpose. Charges were forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Whitley Clark.
Officers responded at 9:02 p.m. Sept. 12 to Davidson Street regarding a domestic assault. A woman reported she was assaulted by her boyfriend and she had apparent injuries. A suspect was arrested pending charges. Officer Clark.
Officer Paul Bradshaw reported at 10:01 p.m. Sept. 12 officers were dispatched to the Howell County Jail to assist with a disturbance. No force was used and no new charges are pending.
At 10:42 p.m. Sept. 12, Officer Paden Turnbull took a report of stolen property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.