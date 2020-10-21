Moderate injuries were reported for an Ava man after his truck crashed at 9:10 a.m. Monday on U.S. 65, a half-mile south of Saddlebrooke in Christian County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Tpr. M.G. Yendes with Troop D of the patrol, Springfield, reported Tommy L. Roberts, 71, of Ava, was southbound in a 2011 Dodge Dakota that ran off the road, struck a rock wall and overturned. Roberts was wearing a seat belt, according to the patrol.
The report shows he was taken by emergency medical services to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.