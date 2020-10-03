ARRESTS
Kenneth G. Dobbs, 45, BB Highway, was arrested at 1:45 a.m. Tuesday on Old Airport Road on a charge of failure to appear on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and is held on $7,500 bail. West Plains Police Department.
INCIDENTS
At 10:48 a.m. Sunday deputies responded to a location in the Peace Valley area regarding a verbal domestic altercation. Neither party wished to pursue charges. Deputy Devon Mendenhall.
A woman reported at 12:31 p.m. Sunday the driver's side window of her vehicle was broken out and the stereo was removed while the vehicle was parked at a home on U.S. 63. Deputy Mendenhall.
It was reported at 11:52 a.m. Sunday several items were stolen from a unit at Silver Springs Storage on County Road 1280, including a blue upright Briggs and Stratton log splitter, tabletop lathe, Samsung dryer, 10-inch tablesaw, Native American cowhide drum and a red furniture dolly with a cracked left wheel, total value $2,850. Deputy Shannon Caldwell.
