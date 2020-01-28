A Mtn. View pedestrian suffered minor injuries after being hit by a semitruck at 10:38 p.m. Friday on U.S. 60, a mile west of Birch Tree in Shannon County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Tpr. M. Barron with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Mary L. Pruitt, 59 was walking on the road when she was struck by a 2016 Freightliner driven by Shannon B. Lang, 42, of Paducah, Ky.
The report shows Pruitt was transported by ambulance to Mercy St. Francis Hospital in Mtn. View.
No injuries were reported for Lang. No condition report is available.
An Alton teen suffered serious injuries in a crash at 6:35 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 63, just south of the West Plains city limits.
Tpr. J. M. Heimsoth reported Dalton R. Harrington, 17, of Alton, was driving north in a 2002 Ford Ranger when his vehicle traveled off the right side of the road, struck a driveway, overturned and struck a parked and unoccupied 2009 Hyundai Sonata.
The report shows Harrington was not wearing a seat belt; he was taken by air ambulance to Cox South Medical Center in Springfield. No condition report is available.
