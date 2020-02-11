ARRESTS
Melissa Ann Church, 35, Missouri Avenue, was arrested at 4:16 a.m. Sunday at Ozarks Medical Center on charges of failure to appear on third-degree domestic assault and probation violation on a conviction of second-degree burglary. She is held on $17,500 bail. West Plains Police Department.
Camille D. Perme, 44, Cherokee Village, Ark., was arrested at 12:45 p.m. Monday at the Taney County Jail on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. She was held on $500 bail and released by court order. Deputy H.D. Reid.
Diamon Ann Arie Gray, 29, Springfield, was arrested at 2 p.m. Monday at the Wright County Jail on charges of failure to appear on a charge of resisting arrest and driving without a license and West Plains charges. She is held on $8,760 bail. Deputy H.D. Reid.
James Allen Peterson, 27, County Road 8670, was arrested at 5:31 p.m. Tuesday on County Road 1240 on charges of second-degree robbery and second-degree domestic assault. He is held without bail. Deputy Ryan Boyle.
