ARRESTS
Luke Byron Pool, 37, was arrested Oct. 5 on charges of failure to appear and released on $1,600 bail.
Daniel James Earl Hatfield, 28, was arrested Oct. 7 on charges of failure to appear and released on $365 bail. Detention Officer Joel Lovelace.
David Blaine Hester, 41, was arrested Oct. 10 on a charge of failure to appear and ticketed on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. He was released on $228.50 bail. Officer Colter Reid.
Billy Waymon Pectol, 40, was arrested Oct. 10 on charges of failure to appear and released on $1,700 bail. Officer Paul Bradshaw.
INCIDENTS
At 11:50 a.m. Oct. 5 the Howell County Sheriff's Department requested forensics on a cellular device as part of an ongoing investigation. The process was completed and a forensic report was provided to their case agent. Detective Joe Neuschwander.
Officer Brad Jones reported at 1:03 p.m. Oct. 5 he was dispatched to a home on Seventh Street to investigate a report of theft. A woman stated that within the previous day her debit card was taken and used without her permission.
A man reported at 1:06 p.m. Oct. 5 he heard a noise around 3 a.m. that morning and looked outside but didn't see anything. When he left for work, however, he noticed damage to his vehicle's tail light and bumper where it had been struck by another vehicle. The incident is under investigation. Cpl. Ivie Powell.
At 2:47 p.m. Oct. 5, a man reported someone had used his debit card to make several purchases without his permission. Two possible suspects have been identified and the case was forwarded to detectives for further investigation. Cpl. Wes Stuart.
At 3:01 p.m. Oct. 5, Cpl. Powell responded to a location on Lanton Road regarding a report of screaming and yelling. A woman stated her sister had assaulted her earlier while the two were on Monk Street, causing minor injuries. She refused medical treatment and did not wish to pursue charges.
At 3:14 p.m. Oct. .5, a report was taken regarding the fraudulent use of a credit or debit device. Cpl. Josh Wichowski.
A woman reported at 4 p.m. Oct. 5 a man and woman were screaming at her and calling her names at a home on Aid Avenue, and she wished to file a complaint of peace disturbance. The suspects were ticketed on the charges. Cpl. Powell.
At 7:18 p.m. Oct. 5, Officer Brent McKemie responded to Aid Avenue regarding a peace disturbance. It was determined an assault took place between a boyfriend and girlfriend, and charges are pending against the boyfriend.
At 1:12 a.m. Oct. 6, a traffic stop was initiated on Leyda Avenue after a vehicle failed to signal, resulting in the seizure of a suspected controlled substance. A suspect was held pending charges. Officer Colter Reid.
Cpl. Shannon Sisney reported at 12:21 p.m. Oct. 6 he was dispatched to Lanton Road to assist the children's division with an investigation. At the conclusion of the investigation the children were taken into protective custody and charges were forwarded to prosecutors.
Officer Bradshaw reported at 3:24 p.m. Oct. 6 he responded to Aldi on Missouri Avenue regarding possible child abuse. The parents of the child were spoken to, and the incident was documented and is under investigation.
At 7:29 p.m. Oct. 6, Officer Bradshaw took a report of an incident at the middle school. A victim statement was taken and a report was completed. The case is under investigation.
At 7:35 p.m. Oct. 6, officers responded to Preacher Roe Boulevard regarding a verbal domestic altercation. It was determined the incident was between a man and woman in a romantic relationship and there had been no assault. The two parties left the scene in opposite directions. Officer McKemie.
At 8:45 p.m. Oct. 6, Officer Tatum Whitsell responded to Ozarks Medical Center regarding a gunshot wound that happened in Ozark County and was determined to be an accidental shooting. The victim reported a minor injury to his hand and a statement was obtained. The case is considered closed.
It was reported at 11:28 a.m. Oct. 7 a property owner reported she had provided a space heater for a tenant to use and later learned the tenant sold it. A complaint was signed and the suspect ticketed on a charge of stealing. Cpl. Powell.
Two women reported at 12:53 p.m. Oct. 7 they were assaulted by people they knew. One victim had signs of injuries but refused medical treatment. A complaint was forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Jones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.