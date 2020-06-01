The Howell County Commission will meet at 10 a.m. Monday in the conference room on the second floor of the Howell County Office Building, 35 Court Square in West Plains.
Their first order of business is to review and approve an application for Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding.
Commissioners will also approve accounts payable and recognize any guests present.
They typically meet each Monday and Thursday. The public is welcome.
