The Howell County Commission will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday in the Commission Room on the second floor of the Howell County Office Building, 35 Court Square in West Plains.
The tentative agenda includes a review of the March general ledger report and review and approval of commission records from Feb. 3 through March 30.
At 11 a.m., commissioners expect to meet with a representative of the Howell County Sheriff's Office regarding a new grant application conference.
Accounts payable will be approved and guests recognized.
The commission typically meets each week on Mondays and Thursdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.