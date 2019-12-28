CALLS FOR SERVICE
At 1:49 p.m. Dec. 6 it was reported an alarm went off at Tractor Supply Company. A suspect was seen fleeing the scene on foot and it was discovered the suspect had cut the fence and attempted to gain entry through a rear door. No items were taken.
It was reported at 9:11 p.m. Dec. 6 two individuals were arguing outside of Casey’s. The individuals agreed to stop arguing and leave the scene.
It was reported at 10:01 a.m. Dec. 7 Sgt. Young needed assistance with a careless and imprudent driver complaint.
It was reported at 10:28 a.m. Dec. 7 the West Plains Police Department requested assistance in contacting an individual.
At 11:40 a.m. Dec. 7 it was reported a black Labrador retriever with a broken collar was seen running around. The dog was found and retrieved by its owner.
At 5:42 a.m. Dec. 8 the department received a call regarding rental property.
At 8:15 a.m. Dec. 8 it was reported there were several people loitering at Love’s truck stop.
It was reported at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8 there was an airplane crash near Tractor Supply Company with minor injuries to a single occupant. An officer was dispatched to the location and the investigation was handled by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
At 8:34 p.m. Dec. 8 the theft of a debit card was reported.
At 2:23 a.m. Dec. 9 it was reported the Howell County Sheriff’s Department called about a report that had been taken.
At 3:46 a.m. Dec. 9 it was reported a manager at Dollar General had returned a call from an officer.
It was reported at 3:56 a.m. Dec. 9 a woman called from Shannon County to report her vehicle was stolen and she believed the person who took it was from Willow Springs, and wanted to advise officers in case it was located.
It was reported at 9:15 a.m. Dec. 9 a woman called to state she believed the neighbor’s dog might be dead. Animal Control went to the location and discovered the dog was just sleeping.
It was reported at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 9 someone called concerned about the well-being of an animal. The dog was checked on and appeared to be okay.
At 10:34 a.m. Dec. 9 it was reported there was a call from the West Plains Police Department regarding a report.
At 5:55 p.m. Dec. 9 it was reported there was a domestic disturbance at a location on Highway 76. A subject who was intoxicated and made self-harming statements was transported to Ozarks Medical Center for treatment.
It was reported at 11:28 p.m. Dec. 9 a call was received from 911 regarding a woman in the Texas County Jail.
It was reported at 1:15 a.m. Dec. 10 there was a suspicious vehicle on U.S. 60.
It was reported at 3:35 a.m. Dec. 10 the West Plains Police Department called to have a well-being check conducted.
It was reported at 3:49 a.m. Dec. 10 a man called requesting to speak to Sgt. Huffman regarding a case.
At 9:38 a.m. Dec. 10 it was reported there was a call from Texas county authorities requesting information.
At 12:30 p.m. Dec. 10 it was reported there was a call to do a building check at a store. The front door was open, but everything seemed to be in order and the building was checked and secured.
At 12:47 p.m. Dec. 10 a woman called to speak to an officer about her truck being stolen.
It was reported at 6:46 p.m. Dec. 10 there was hay burning in a ditch near County Road 1270. The Willow Springs Fire Department responded and put it out.
At 6:57 p.m. Dec. 10 it was reported there had been a request for assistance at an ambulance call. A woman who was intoxicated refused care.
