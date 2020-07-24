ARRESTS
Nova Ann Williams, 28, West Plains, was arrested at 12:55 a.m. June 29 on charges of failure to appear on charges of forgery and stealing, and ticketed on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle and driving while revoked/suspended. She was transferred to another facility. Officer Tatum Whitsell.
Paul Tamez, 54, West Plains, was arrested at 7:24 p.m. June 29 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of failure to provide proof of insurance. He was released on bail. Cpl. Josh Wichowski.
Justin Lloyd Gregory, 30, West Plains, was arrested at 9:06 p.m. June 29 on charges of failure to appear on charges of failure to provide proof of insurance, failure to stop at a stop sign, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. He was released on bail. Cpl. Wichowski.
Tiffany Dawn Dusenberry, 34, West Plains, was arrested at 7:59 p.m. June 30 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released with time served. Cpl. Wichowski.
Devon Ellis Luck, 23, West Plains, was arrested at 6:55 p.m. July 1 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on bail. Officer Paul Bradshaw.
Paul Albert Vincent, 31, West Plains, was arrested at 7:36 p.m. July 1 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released with time served. Officer Bradshaw.
Christion Daniel McAmis, 26, West Plains, was arrested at 8:17 p.m. July 1 on charges of failure to appear on charges of failure to display current state license plates, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to provide proof of insurance. He was released with time served. Officer Bradshaw.
Dillon Leedale Stokes, 23, West Plains, was arrested at 11:36 p.m. July 1 on charges of failure to appear on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to provide proof of insurance. He was released on his own recognizance. Detention Officer Joel Lovelace.
Dale Vernon Cooper, 26, Houston, was arrested at 1:18 a.m. July 2 on charges of failure to appear on charges of driving while revoked and failure to provide proof of insurance. He was released on a court order. Texas County Sheriff’s Department.
Jeremy Charles Cone, 35, Alton, was arrested at 4:45 p.m. July 2 on charges of failure to appear on charges of driving without a license and failure to provide proof of insurance. He was released on bail. Officer Justin Brown.
Linsey Marie Brege, 22, West Plains, was arrested at 4:50 p.m. July 2 on charges of failure to appear on charges of failure to display a current state license plate and defective equipment. She was released on bail. Officer Bradshaw.
Wesley J. F. Hanger, 20, West Plains, was arrested at 5:01 p.m. July 2 on charges of failure to appear on charges of failure to display a current state license plate, driving without a license, possession of drug paraphernalia and improper lighting. He was released on bail. Officer Bradshaw.
Rachael K. Cowen, 33, Winona, was arrested at 1:10 a.m. July 3 on an outstanding warrant and transferred to the Howell County Sheriff’s Department to await extradition. Cpl. Wesley Stuart.
Geraldina Nicole Agers, 32, Urbana, was arrested at 1:53 a.m. July 3 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia and released on bail. Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Paige Marie Stevenson, 28, West Plains, was arrested at 7:54 a.m. July 3 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of endangering the welfare of a child and transferred to the Howell County Jail. Officer Conner Burnes.
Jeffrey Thomas Sterling, 37, West Plains, was arrested at 5:01 p.m. July 3 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of possession of marijuana and released on bail. Officer Bradshaw.
Monica Leigh Kesling, 49, West Plains, was arrested at 5:47 p.m. July 3 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of failure to display a current state license plate and released on bail. Officer Bradshaw.
David L. Douglas, 43, West Plains, was arrested at 9 p.m. July 3 on Willow Springs charges of failure to appear on charges of defective equipment and failure to provide proof of insurance. He was transferred to another facility. Officer Bradshaw.
Mercury Cam Miller, 26, West Plains, was arrested at 9:42 p.m. July 3 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of driving while suspended and released with time served. Cpl. Brandon Stephens.
TICKETS
Sabrina Mae Desirae Denker, West Plains, was ticketed at 7:22 p.m. June 29 on Hubert Redburn Drive on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle and driving while revoked/suspended. Sgt. Brady Grinnell.
Billy Waymon Pectol, West Plains, was ticketed at 4:02 p.m. June 30 on Independence Drive on a charge of trespassing. Cpl. Shannon Sisney.
Christopher Dean Richardson, West Plains, was ticketed at 4:38 p.m. June 30 on Newton Street on a charge of trespassing. Cpl. Sisney.
Anthony Lee Martin, West Plains, was ticketed at 7:20 p.m. June 30 on Bill Virdon Boulevard on a charge of shoplifting. Cpl. Wichowski.
Kenneth Lawrence Launius, West Plains, was ticketed at 7:50 p.m. June 30 on St. Louis Street on a charge of driving while revoked/suspended. Sgt. Grinnell.
Trenton Michael Massey, Nixa, was ticketed at 1:17 p.m. July 1 on U.S. 63 on a charge of following too closely. Cpl. Powell.
Porshia Lee Garrison, Thayer, was ticketed at 2:06 p.m. July 2 on Aid Avenue on a charge of peace disturbance. Officer Brad Jones.
Jesse Clinton Berry, West Plains, was ticketed at 8:26 p.m. July 2 on Broadway on a charge of driving while revoked/suspended. Sgt. Grinnell.
Kevin Cherry, West Plains, was ticketed at 8:30 p.m. July 2 on Preacher Roe Boulevard on a charge of failure to stop at a stop light. Officer Bradshaw.
Mackenzie Leigh Kesling, West Plains, was ticketed at 3:28 p.m. July 3 on Broadway on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle and driving while revoked/suspended. Officer Bradshaw.
Emalee Grace Brashear, West Plains, was ticketed at 11:40 p.m. July 3 on Howell Avenue on a charge of speeding. Cpl. Stephens.
Rebecca Fay Bridges, West Plains, was ticketed at 10:23 a.m. July 4 on Porter Wagoner Boulevard on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle and failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Kevin White.
Brent Eric Coulsell, Bakersfield, was ticketed at 11:48 a.m. July 4 on Porter Wagoner Boulevard on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle, failure to display a current state license plate and driving while revoked/suspended. Officer Brown.
