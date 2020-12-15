The Missouri State Board of Education will meet at noon Thursday on the first floor of the Jefferson State Office Building in Jefferson City.
The meeting is open to the public via conference call only, in keeping with executive orders regarding social distancing. The public may view the proceedings at livestream.com/MoDESE/SBE.
The agenda, which includes only one action item, the consideration of approval of a charter school application for a school in St. Louis County, may be viewed online at dese.mo.gov/state-board-education/agendas-minutes by selecting “December 17, 2020.”
Anyone attending a meeting of the State Board of Education who requires auxiliary aids or services should request such services by contacting the executive assistant to the State Board of Education at 573-751-3563 or Relay Missouri at 800-735-2966, no later than 48 hours before the meeting.
