A Mtn. Grove woman suffered minor injuries in a crash at 11 a.m. Monday oh Highway 95, 3 miles north of Mtn. Grove in Wright County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Tpr. Z.B. Tate with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Hayley A. Vail, 34, was driving north in a 2010 Ford Fusion that traveled off the right side of the road, striking a culvert and a fence.
The report shows Vail was wearing a seat belt; she was transported by ambulance to Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains. No condition report is available.
