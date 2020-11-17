INCIDENT REPORTS
At 10:57 p.m. Oct. 31, officers were dispatched to Subway on Missouri Avenue regarding an alleged domestic altercation in progress. It was determined a disturbance had occurred involving two individuals but nothing physical was alleged. A report was taken for documentation. Officer Tatum Whitsell.
Officers responded at 7:29 a.m. Nov. 1 to Lanton Road to investigate a domestic altercation. It was learned the incident involved a man and woman and was verbal only. Officer Brent McKemie.
At 4:14 p.m. Nov. 1, a man contacted the police to report a vehicle had been stolen from a location on Third Street. It was learned the vehicle had been in an incident involving the sheriff's department earlier that day and was recovered and impounded. A theft report was filed and the incident is under investigation. Officer Whitsell.
Cpl. Josh Wichowski reported at 8 p.m. Nov. 1 he responded to Georgia White Walking Park and officers made contact with a woman who appeared incapacitated by narcotics use and unable to properly care for the children with her. The children were later placed in the care of a family member by the Division of Family Services.
