The Howell County Commission will meet at 10 a.m. today in the meeting room on the second floor of the county office building, 35 Court Square in West Plains.
The agenda includes approval of a commission order for abatement and additions of March tax assessments. At 11 a.m. Mike Coldiron with the sheriff's office is expected to meet with commissioners about three Chemicl Emergency Preparedness Fund grant application conferences.
Accounts payable will be approved and guests recognized.
