ARRESTS
Franklin L. Teague, 44, was arrested Dec. 25 on charges of failure to appear and released on $1,100 bail. Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Joshua Dale Hergesheimer, 32, was arrested Dec. 28 on charges of failure to appear and released on $1,000 bail. Officer Chris Barrett.
John Thomas Loper, 25, was arrested Friday and is held on $350 bail. Cpl. Brandon Stephens.
Samantha Rae Burlin, 23, was arrested Sunday on a charge of failure to appear and is held on $400 bail. Howell County Sheriff's Department.
INCIDENTS
At 9:12 a.m. Dec. 21, Cpl. Ivie Powell responded to the area of Missouri Avenue and Broadway regarding a suspected burglary. A man was located and found to have an active Arkansas warrant with no bond on charges of theft. He was taken to the Howell County Jail pending a charge of being a fugitive from out of state.
At 9:25 a.m. Dec. 21, officers were dispatched to a home on North College Street to investigate a gunshot wound. A man was located and pronounced dead by medical personnel and the wound was determined to be self-inflicted. Officer Brad Jones.
At 11:41 a.m. Dec. 21, it was reported the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force received a tip on Dec. 16 that an image believed to be child pornography had been discovered in a Facebook chat session and reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The victim and suspect are both thought to be in the Ava or Douglas County area and the incident is under investigation. Detective Joe Neuschwander.
It was reported at 11:47 a.m. Dec. 21 the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force, on Dec. 16, received a tip indicating MediaLab (Kik) discovered a file possibly containing child pornography had been transmitted through its servers and reported it to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The center had been contacted on Nov. 12 and the suspect is thought to be living in the West Plains or Howell County area. The case is under investigation. Detective Neushcwander.
At 11:49 a.m. Dec. 21, the Cyber Crimes Task Force received a tip that, on Dec. 9, MediaLab (Kik) discovered a file containing possible child pornography and reported it to the Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The person storing the pictures is thought to be living in the Mtn. View or Howell County area. Detective Neuschwander.
Officer Kevin White reported at 3:25 p.m. Dec. 21 he was dispatched to a location on Porter Wagoner Boulevard regarding a man who was possibly intoxicated and suicidal. The man made no statement indicating he wanted to harm himself but was taken into custody on Cabool warrants. He was taken to the Howell County Jail to await extradition to Cabool.
At 4:32 p.m. Dec. 21, Officer Brent McKemie responded to a location on Lanton Road regarding a bicycle theft. The item was stolen but later recovered by the owner. No charges.
At 4:33 p.m. Dec. 21, officers responded to Snappy Mart 11 on north U.S. 63 to investigate a theft. The incident is under investigation. Cpl. Josh Wichowski.
Officer McKemie responded at 6:48 p.m. Dec. 21 to a location on Preacher Roe Boulevard to investigate property damage. A report was completed.
At 10:22 p.m. Dec. 21, officers responded to a home on Crestwood Circle regarding a possible drug overdose. A woman was found to be unresponsive and another woman and children were at the home. Charges are pending. Officer Tatum Whitsell.
A woman reported at 10:10 a.m. Dec. 22 numerous items were taken from her unlocked vehicle between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. the day before. Officer Jones.
Cpl. Powell reported at 12:14 p.m. Dec. 22 a man was sleeping on a bench on Porter Wagoner Boulevard and refused to leave. It was determined the man was possibly experiencing an altered mental state and he was transported to Ozarks Healthcare for treatment.
At 4:45 p.m. Dec. 22, Officer McKemie responded to a location on Porter Wagoner Boulevard regarding a possible theft. A report was taken, but due to lack of evidence the case is considered closed.
At 9:37 p.m. Dec. 22, a traffic stop was conducted on Broadway and suspected drug paraphernalia was located, resulting in a warning for the driver. Sgt. Kyle Parrish.
At 10:47 p.m. Dec. 22, Cpl. Wichowski reported he assisted the Howell County Sheriff's Department in the collection of information in the investigation of a shooting in the Lanton area.
At 12:29 a.m. Dec. 23, Officer White was dispatched to a location on Chippewa Street to investigate reported vandalism. A commercial coin-operated dryer at Brookview Apartments had damage valued at $400. The dryer had been reported inoperable to repairmen on Dec. 18. No suspect has been identified and a report was forwarded to detectives.
At 12:55 p.m. Dec. 23, the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force was informed MediaLab (Kik) discovered a file of possible child pornography had been transmitted through their servers. The incident had been reported to the Center for Missing and Exploited Children and it is thought the person storing the pictures is living in West Plains or the Howell County area. Detective Neuschwander.
A man reported at 1:21 p.m. Dec. 23 someone took a black 2007 Honda Shadow motorcycle between 10:30 p.m. the day before and 7:45 a.m. that day. No suspect has been identified and a report was forwarded to detectives. Officer White.
Officer Whitsell reported at 3:38 p.m. Dec. 23 officers were dispatched to a location on West Sixth Street regarding the theft of wheels. The case is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.