Injuries were reported for a Gainesville man and a Springfield woman who were in a crash at 8:58 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 5, 5 miles south of Wasola in Ozark County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Tpr. Nash with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported driver Joshua W. Young, 37, of Gainesville, and passenger Kayla M. Brauch, 29, of Springfield, were southbound in a 2007 Dodge Caliber that ran off the road, struck a driveway and the ground, then overturned.
The report shows Brauch was not wearing a seat belt and suffered moderate injuries.
Minor injuries were reported for Young, who was wearing a seat belt.
Both were taken to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
