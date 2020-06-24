From July 6 through Aug. 1, Business U.S. 60 in Willow Springs will be one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform asphalt overlay.
Weather permitting, work will be done from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, weekends included as needed, from U.S. 60/63 to U.S. 60 in Willow Springs.
The work zone will be marked with signs. Drivers should use extreme caution while traveling in the area.
For more information call the Missouri Department of Transportation customer service line toll-free at 888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
