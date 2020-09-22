INCIDENTS
At 7:21 p.m. Sept. 4, officers were dispatched to Lexington Avenue regarding a peace disturbance. A complaint was signed and the matter was forwarded to municipal court. Officer Paul Bradshaw.
At 12:41 a.m. Sept. 5, a man was arrested pending charges of assault on a law enforcement officer. Officer Paden Turnbull.
A woman reported at 4:14 a.m. Sept. 5 her boyfriend had just stolen her mother's handgun from a location on Allen Street and left on a bicycle. The suspect was not located and the firearm was found at the home it had reportedly been stolen from. The incident is under investigation. Officer Tatum Whitsell.
Officer Kevin White reported at 8:06 a.m. Sept. 5 he was dispatched to a location on Walnut Street to investigate a report that several items were broken into and items stolen, including an Alpine radio faceplate.
At 9:34 a.m. Sept. 5, Officer Brent McKemie responded to a home on West Second Street regarding the theft of a leaf blower and gas cans. The case is under investigation.
At 10:41 a.m. Sept. 5, it was reported a burglary had taken place at a location on Cedar Lane. Officer McKemie.
At 1:51 p.m. Sept. 5, officers were dispatched to Carstar on Old Airport Road for an alarm. An open door was located and the building searched, but no one was found. The building was secured and officers cleared the scene. Cpl. Shannon Sisney.
At 6:26 p.m. Sept. 5, officers conducted a traffic stop near the area of First Street and Missouri Avenue. A passenger was found to have active warrants and placed under arrest. Officer Colter Reid.
Officer Conner Burnes was dispatched at 6:41 p.m. Sept. 5 to collect property found on Allen Street. The property was placed in evidence for safekeeping.
Officer Turnbull reported at 8:26 p.m. Sept. 5 he took a report for property found on Dana Street.
At 9:17 p.m. Sept. 5, a report was taken for property found on Kentucky Avenue. An attempt to contact the owner was unsuccessful and further attempts will be made. Officer Bradshaw.
