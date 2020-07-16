Howell County Commissioners will meet with sheriff’s and juvenile office representatives regarding grants during the commission’s regular Thursday session, which begins at 10 a.m. today.
Commissioners will first approve accounts payable before meeting at 11 a.m. with representatives of the sheriff’s office for review and consideration of the COPS Hiring Program grant for Fiscal Year 2020. Following that, they will discuss the FY2020 Emergency Management Performance Grant.
At 11:30 a.m., representatives of the 37th Circuit Juvenile Office will meet with the commission to set up account for a grant.
Guests in attendance will be recognized.
The commission typically meets each Monday and Thursday in the conference room on the second floor of the county office building, 35 Court Square, West Plains. The public is welcome.
Commissioners are also taking sealed bids through 11 a.m. July 23 for a voice over IP-hosted telephone system with at least 85 lines. Those interested in details may contact Howell County Clerk Kelly Waggoner’s office, Room 200 in the county office building, or call 256-2591.
