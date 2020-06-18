INCIDENTS
Officers responded at 6:08 p.m. June 6 to a trespasser at a location on Missouri Avenue. The case will be forwarded to city prosecutors. Officer Conner Burnes.
At 9:03 p.m. June 6 Officer Chris Barrett responded to a home on Utah Avenue regarding a domestic disturbance. It was determined to be a simple assault. The aggressor was gone when police arrived and the victim declined to pursue charges.
At 12:47 p.m. June 7 a woman reported she was assaulted by a man she is in a relationship with at a home on West Seventh Street. The incident is under investigation. Officer Trent Kinder.
At 1:44 p.m. June 7 officers were dispatched to a home on North Howell Avenue regarding animal abuse. On arrival a dead dog was located on the back porch of a residence. The incident is under investigation. Officer Shannon Sisney.
Officer Josh Wichowski reported at 7:06 p.m. June 7 he responded to Ridge Crest Motel to investigate a domestic altercation. No injuries were sustained as a result of the incident and the victim declined to pursue charges. A report was taken and the case is considered closed.
Officers were dispatched at 8:24 p.m. June 7 to a domestic disturbance at a location on K Highway. It was determined to be verbal only, but while on scene it was discovered one of the parties had active warrants out of Arkansas. The suspect was placed under arrest and the case will be forwarded to the Howell County Prosecuting Attorney. Officer Burnes.
A woman reported at 8:58 p.m. June 7 a man she knows took items from her vehicle while it was parked at a business on Porter Wagoner Boulevard. Officer Barrett.
Officers responded at 9:32 p.m. June 7 to the Ridge Crest Motel regarding a woman who was aggressive towards staff members and bystanders, speaking incoherently and heavily intoxicated. She was placed in protective custody and there were no charges related to the incident. Officer Paul Bradshaw.
At 10:17 p.m. June 7 Officer Wichowski responded to the OMC ambulance bay to investigate a disturbance involving an emergency medical technician and a patient who was transported to the hospital. The woman was later located and admitted voluntarily to OMC for treatment.
