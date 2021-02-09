A Pottersville man suffered serious injuries in a crash at 1:20 a.m. Saturday on H Highway, 2 miles south of Dora in Ozark County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Tpr. N.L. Vines with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Daniel E. Riley, 42, was the driver of an eastbound 2001 Chevrolet Suburban that lost control as it turned onto H Highway. The Suburban reportedly traveled off the right side of the road and overturned.
The report shows Riley, who was not wearing a seat belt, was airlifted to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield.
A Texas County woman suffered serious injuries in a crash at 7:30 p.m. Thursday on Highway 17, 2 miles north of Houston.
Tpr. C.L. Goodwin reported Marissa A. Reams, 31, of Raymondville, was northbound in a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer that traveled off the right side of the road, where it struck the ground and a tree before coming to a rest on its side.
The report shows Reams, who was not wearing a seat belt, was flown to Cox South.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.