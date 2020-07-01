Two people from Mtn. Grove were injured in a car crash at 10 p.m. Sunday on C Highway, 5 miles south of Norwood in Wright County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Cpl. D.J. Johnson with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Landon E. Luckey, 38, of Mtn. Grove was northbound in a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe that crossed the center line and overcorrected, causing the vehicle to travel off the right side of the road and overturn. Luckey and a 16-year-old boy were thrown from the vehicle as a result, patrol reported.
Luckey suffered serious injuries and was flown by Mercy Life Line Air Medical Services to Mercy Hospital in Springfield, according to the report. Moderate injuries were reported for the teen, who was transported to the same hospital Texas County Ambulance. The report shows both occupants were not wearing seat belts.
A woman from Florida suffered moderate injuries in a car crash at 12:45 p.m. Sunday on FF Highway, 2 miles east of Ava in Douglas County.
Cpl. N.J. Britt with the patrol reported Mary N. Poole, 71, of Davie, Fla., was westbound in a 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe that ran off the left side of the road and down an embankment.
The report shows Poole was flown by air ambulance to Cox South Medical Center in Springfield. Poole was wearing a seat belt, according to the report.
SATURDAY CRASHES
Moderate injuries were reported for a Cabool in a crash at 10:45 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 63, 3 miles north of Cabool.
Cpl. J.R. Sellars reported Jeremy M. Davis, 31, of Cabool, was northbound in a 2002 Nissan Xterra that failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the right side of the road and overcorrected, causing the vehicle to skid across the center of the road and off the left side. The vehicle reportedly rolled several times and then struck a tree.
Davis was transported by Texas County Ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston. The report shows he was not wearing a seat belt.
Minor injuries were reported for an Ava man in a car crash at 10:05 a.m. Saturday on Highway 5, 3 miles south of Hartville in Wright County.
Msgt. R.D. Vaughan reported Matthew P. Murphy, 29, of Ava, was northbound in a 2002 Honda Civic that traveled off the right side of the road, through a fence, and overturned.
The report shows Murphy was taken by ambulance to Cox South Medical Center. Murphy was wearing a seat belt, according to the report.
Vaughan was assisted at the scene by Tpr. Z.B. Tate.
TRAVELERS HURT
Minor injuries were reported for a pair from Illinois in a crash at 10:10 p.m. Friday on U.S. 63, 3 miles north of Brandsville.
Tpr. D.A. Huffman reported driver Marianna L. Vandiver, 63, and passenger Dennis Vandiver, both of Peoria, Ill., were northbound in a 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe that ran off the right side of the road and struck a culvert.
The report shows both were taken by ambulance to Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains. Both wore seat belts, according to the report.
Minor injuries were reported for an Arkansas man after a utility vehicle crash at 12:58 p.m. Friday on U.S. 160 in Caulfield.
Cpl. J.C. Howell reported Christopher M. Doyle, 39, of Cabot, Ark., was eastbound in a 2016 Honda 1000 EPS UTV that overturned on a steep Missouri Department of Transportation right-of-way.
The report shows Doyle was taken by ambulance to OMC. Hewas not wearing any safety device, according to the report.
Cpl. Howell was assisted at the scene by Tpr. T.D. Pond and the Caulfield Fire Department.
