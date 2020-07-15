During its July meeting held Thursday in Jefferson City, the Missouri Conservation Commission accepted a donation of about 120 acres in Shannon County as an addition to the Angeline Conservation Area.
Commissioners also gave final approval for recommended changes to the Wildlife Code and elected officers: Chair Don C. Bedell, Vice Chair Barry Orscheln and Secretary Mark L. McHenry. Commissioner Steven D. Harrison was also present.
The next commission meeting will be held Sept. 3 and 4.
