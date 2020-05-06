At 11 a.m. Thursday, Howell County Commissioners are expected to meet with representatives of the 37th Judicial Circuit Juvenile Office for an amended accounting grant conference.
The meeting is planned to be held during the commission's regular Thursday meeting, which will start at 10 a.m. and be held in the meeting room on the second floor of the county office building, 35 Court Square in West Plains.
According to the tentative agenda, commissioners will also review the April general ledger report, approve accounts payable and recognize any guests.
The commission typically meets on Mondays and Thursdays.
